RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Content creator Milly WaJesus introduces beautiful look alike sister to the world

Amos Robi

Milly WaJesus shared the video of her sister questioning asking fans whether they could

Milly WaJesus sister Esther Wangui
Milly WaJesus sister Esther Wangui

Content creator Milly WaJesus has introduced her younger sister to the world and the resemblance is striking.

The mother of the two looked to see whether her followers could spot the resemblance asking whether it was her husband’s sister.

“Sister sister haroo 😍. Let me see who knows the WaJesus Family well! Is this my sister or Kabi's sister?” she asked.

The responses were on point as many could spot the similarities;

miwena23 The teeth betrays you😂😂😂 that's your sis milly

christinemary_kui Either way she's your sister 😁😁😌😌

pauynnegrete Your siz hukumbuki waki fanya prank na kabi aty ako na boll😂😂😂n siz yako😂

Milly WaJesus sister Esther Wangui
Milly WaJesus sister Esther Wangui Milly WaJesus sister Esther Wangui Pulse Live Kenya

kaytesonii Your sister wanafanana kabisaa na njeri 😍😍😍

phena_kemmy Hio forehead ni ya

glam_by_sameha Your look alike so she is your sister 😍

chichimwangi Smile inasema ,your siz

Kabi WaJesus has said he could be possibly be making entry into Radio if talks he has been engaging in mature.

Speaking on his family’s You Tube channel, Kabi said he has been in talks with a radio station to host a morning show and will be revealing whether he is on for the job.

“I was approached by a radio station and we have been in talks for a possible morning show on radio, so if we come into an agreement I will be going to radio,” Kabi stated.

The couple revealed that they are soon moving to their newly built house which would be close to where their child will be schooling and also where’s there’s a community where they can play around.

Content Creator Kabi wa Jesus
Content Creator Kabi wa Jesus Content Creator Kabi wa Jesus Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Milly WaJesus reacts to Kabi's photo holding Corazon Kwamboka by the waist

“We want to move close to the school where we want to take Taji. Where we live the kids are not active outside so I want a place that has a community set up," the couple stated.

The couple further said that the building journey has not been easy and that they have in more than one occasion been forced to take breaks before resuming.

“Construction is not easy, this is a process that takes time and we have been forced to take breaks for different reasons, one reason was the birth of our daughter which forced us to a slight break to focus on her” they noted.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Content creator Milly WaJesus introduces beautiful look alike sister to the world

Content creator Milly WaJesus introduces beautiful look alike sister to the world

Nyashinski graces Sakaja swearing-in with performance [Video]

Nyashinski graces Sakaja swearing-in with performance [Video]

7 hilarious phrases taking Kenya by storm this year

7 hilarious phrases taking Kenya by storm this year

How the exclusive premiere of Showmax new series County 49 went down [Photos]

How the exclusive premiere of Showmax new series County 49 went down [Photos]

Ommy Dimpoz meets Manchester United players [Photos]

Ommy Dimpoz meets Manchester United players [Photos]

Amber Ray confirms break up with boyfriend Kennedy Rapudo

Amber Ray confirms break up with boyfriend Kennedy Rapudo

Kenyans elated as Ombachi gets featured by international media

Kenyans elated as Ombachi gets featured by international media

Family announces burial dates for late urban gospel singer Ngashville

Family announces burial dates for late urban gospel singer Ngashville

Reactions as Eric Omondi creates dance video wearing ladies' bodysuit [Video]

Reactions as Eric Omondi creates dance video wearing ladies' bodysuit [Video]

Trending

R Kelly jugé dans une nouvelle affaire

R Kelly's goddaughter testifies in court, says he slept with her countless times at age 15

Eric Omondi's persona Divalicious appears in dance video wearing a woman's bodysuit

Reactions as Eric Omondi creates dance video wearing ladies' bodysuit [Video]

Kiss FM presenter Oga Obinna in a past photo with one of his baby mamas

Oga Obinna's baby mama calls him out for harassment

Kenyan musician Akothee

Akothee reveals blunder that led to fight with baby daddy in Switzerland