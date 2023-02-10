YouTuber Nicholas Kioko and girlfriend welcome twin babies in cute photos

In an emotional post on social media, Kioko expressed his joy and thanked God for blessing him twice.

"Thank you, Lord, for the blessings you have bestowed on my life, twice the smiles & twice the love," he posted.

Kioko further revealed the date and time the two babies were born and their respective weights.

"Baby Roman Lee (2.6kgs) & Rommy Reign (2.5kgs) born on 8th February 2023 at 6:24 p.m. & 6:25 p.m, respectively," Kioko wrote on Instagram.

The couple has received congratulatory messages from colleagues, friends and fans. Some of the letters include.'

clemmo254 Congrats kaka🙌

i_amkabugi Congratulations Ndugu 👏👏

naomi__kuria Awwww🥺🥺🥺 God is sooo good❤️❤️❤️

mrbradley__ Congratulations Mzee mwenyewe Alot more is coming your way 👏👏👏👏

carolkinya2000 Congratulations 🎈👏👏👏👏👏 may the Lord be with you as you start a new stage of parenthood,,,, all the best guys. keep winning God's blessings

Kioko and Wambo's Pregnancy news and gender reveal

The lovebirds revealed they were expecting twins on December 9, 2022.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Our Hearts are full🙏 Two little rays of sunshine from God. We are excited to announce to you that we are expecting mono-mono twins. We will share our journey with you guys…” Kioko announced.

On December 13, 2022, the couple debuted in the music industry with the single You, where they talk about how they intend to love each other.

Their fans received the song positively, praised their talent and encouraged them to continue with the love.

On January 2023, the couple found out the gender of their unborn twins in a beautiful gender reveal party attended by family and friends.

"I'm so happy; I can hardly believe it," an emotional Wambo stated minutes after discovering she'll soon be a mom to two sons.

Nicholas Kioko's girlfriend Ashley Wambo Pulse Live Kenya