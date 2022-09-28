Back to default settings as Pritty Vishy announces new relationship status

In a question and answer (Q&A) session with her followers, she opened up on her new single status to fans who had asked her where her 'babe' was.

She replied to a follower who posed the question by initially asking "Babe?" and later added that she was single again until further notice.

"Babe mgani? Aaah, I am 'S' for single, please. Until further notice," Vishy wrote.

The question of the whereabouts of her lover Madini recurred with other followers wanting to know whether they had indeed been in a relationship as reported by various gossip tabloids.

A follower asked, "Are you dating Madini?" to which Pritty feigned ignorance and insisted she is single.

"Huyo ni who? (Who is that?) Weeeeh! Niko single like noone's business," she added.

Another follower asked her whether she is married to which she answered.

"I was married a long time ago but I'm divorced right now. I don't want that sh*t. Being submissive is the last thing joh," she said.

Her fans also wanted to know more about where she draws her energy despite the negative responses she gets from crowds.

To this, she said that she is personally a very shy person even though her love for being in front of the camera makes it look like she is far more confident. She added that she doesn't care for trolls either because she is doing and living her authentic life.

She went ahead to clarify that she will at some point in the future need a man but he will have to be older than her and not a celebrity as she wants privacy. Pritty previously dated Kibra-bred musical sensation Stevo Simple Boy.

To a fan who wanted to know more about her mental health, she replied by saying that she is trying as a girl.

The fans were not having enough of her as one asked her about body count, a question she found intrusive but still answered.

"Waaaaah! Tricky sana. But I think it is around 10 to 15 kaa sijakosea (if am not wrong)," she replied.

