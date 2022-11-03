RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Do it at your own risk - Akothee warns women copying her lifestyle

Amos Robi

Akothee has recently become an internet sensation because of her newfound mzungu bae

Singer Akothee
Singer Akothee

Singer and businesswoman Akothee has urged women to desist from copying her lifestyle without taking time to think.

The self-declared ‘president of single mothers’ said many women risked failing by comparing their lives to those of others noting that she has found herself in a similar situation but had learnt her lesson.

Akothee pointed out that there were different routes to success and copying her did not mean one was going to automatically succeed.

Musician Akothee
Musician Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Akothee addresses frosty relationship with sister after rejecting wedding invite

“Women should stop copying me blindly. Follow me at your own risk, I am not the measure of success, what worked for me might kill you. Remember we both have different backgrounds, upbringings, problems with education, hustling tactics, motherhood, divorce, separation, and relationship. Different routes and different people, We only have a common Goal "SUCCESS."

“You can still be successful in your marriage so don't underestimate your relationship, it could be someone's admiration. I used to admire married couples, and I wished to find love and settle in my home with my husband,” Akothee wrote.

The mother of five further noted that getting married was not going to strap her off the single mothers’ president title as it had become part of her brand.

Akothee and lover Schweizer
Akothee and lover Schweizer Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I love my man alone - Akothee denies dating married mzungu video vixen

“I will still remain the president of Single mothers This is A successful story of a mother who raised her 3 children without the privilege of the other partner this seat is Not political, it doesn't expire nor voted .even If I wed today. This seat will never be vacant PRESIDENT OF SINGLE MOTHERS IS A BRAND,” she added.

Akothee has caused a sensation on the internet since getting a Mzungu bae as many women have been asking how she gets European partners.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
