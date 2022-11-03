Do it at your own risk - Akothee warns women copying her lifestyle

The self-declared ‘president of single mothers’ said many women risked failing by comparing their lives to those of others noting that she has found herself in a similar situation but had learnt her lesson.

Akothee pointed out that there were different routes to success and copying her did not mean one was going to automatically succeed.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Women should stop copying me blindly. Follow me at your own risk, I am not the measure of success, what worked for me might kill you. Remember we both have different backgrounds, upbringings, problems with education, hustling tactics, motherhood, divorce, separation, and relationship. Different routes and different people, We only have a common Goal "SUCCESS."

“You can still be successful in your marriage so don't underestimate your relationship, it could be someone's admiration. I used to admire married couples, and I wished to find love and settle in my home with my husband,” Akothee wrote.

The mother of five further noted that getting married was not going to strap her off the single mothers’ president title as it had become part of her brand.

Pulse Live Kenya

“I will still remain the president of Single mothers This is A successful story of a mother who raised her 3 children without the privilege of the other partner this seat is Not political, it doesn't expire nor voted .even If I wed today. This seat will never be vacant PRESIDENT OF SINGLE MOTHERS IS A BRAND,” she added.