Corazon Kwamboka appreciates Frankie for babysitting as she goes on vacation

Frankie and Corazon seem to have a healthy co-parenting arrangement, having announced their separation just a few weeks ago

Corazon Kwamboka and Frankie Just GymIt
Celebrity businesswoman and lawyer Corazon Kwamboka decided to shout out her baby daddy Frankie Just GymIt for taking care of their children as she goes out for a small vacation in Nanyuki.

Kwamboka shared snippets of her travel experience, explaining that this would be the first time she would be enjoying time by herself since she gave birth to their baby Koko.

Shout out to supporting fathers, us moms can’t even take such breaks if we didn’t have dads willing to step up no matter the situation, Frankie I appreciate you,” Corazon posted on her Insta Stories.

On his part, Frankie, a fitness instructor also shared photos of himself spending time with the children.

The two seem to have a healthy co-parenting arrangement, having announced their separation just a few weeks ago.

On Friday, Frankie borrowed the words from a song called Everything Sucks by Vaultboy which he tagged to communicate what he was feeling at the time.

Everything sucks, just kidding everything is great, no really. I haven't thought about my ex today. Oh wait, f*** I just did,” reads the lyrics of part of the song Frankie shared.

This is the first time the gym instructor referenced his recent breakup with Kwamboka.

Many of his followers sent messages of encouragement to heal from his break-up.

The mother of two initially put up a post of a red rose with the caption, "I'm single. Life goes on," only to later delete it and instead posted a black rose with a more detailed caption which read: "I’m single. I choose me. Life goes on."

The post took her fans by surprise, given that just days prior - on Valentine's Day - they had both revealed their second-born's face for the first time in family photos they shared online.

Following Corazon's post, a glance at the celebrity's popular Instagram profile revealed that she had deleted all photos of herself and the fitness instructor.

Kwamboka is yet to divulged details of the broken relationship but it would go without mentioning that their engagement has also been called off.

Frankie had proposed marriage to Kwamboka during a trip to Zanzibar in August 2021.

“I said yes!!!! To happiness, to love and to a whole lot of fun with the one person, I don’t ever want to live without. Frankie, [I] can’t wait to say I do” Kwamboka announced at the time.

