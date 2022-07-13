RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Corazon Kwamboka breaks silence after Frankie made her secrets public

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Frankie exposed his two baby mamas while on a media tour in Tanzania

Frankie Just GymIt and Corazon Kwamboka
Frankie Just GymIt and Corazon Kwamboka

Kenyan socialite and lawyer Corazon Kwamboka has expressed displeasure in her baby daddy Frankie Just GymIt after he made her little known secrets public.

Recommended articles

In a series of posts, Kwamboka lamented how Frankie was using her vulnerability to chase clout while on a media tour in Tanzania.

She mentioned that the information she shared with Frankie about growing up without a father figure was private and confidential.

Corazon Kwamboka & Frankie
Corazon Kwamboka & Frankie Corazon Kwamboka & Frankie unveils their daughter’s face on Valentine’s Day Pulse Live Kenya

“Imagine telling someone shit in private nd confidence with fill vulnerability then they use it for clout. #Beendone.

“If I start to talk, no one will stop me. But I choose to remain silent, for the sake of my children because I know one day they will be grown.

“Funny enough, the person talking about all this is actually talking about themselves. Funny how people can be so delusional,” Corazon Kwamboka said in a series of posts.

Corazon Kwamboka breaks her silence
Corazon Kwamboka breaks her silence Corazon Kwamboka breaks her silence Pulse Live Kenya
Corazon Kwamboka breaks her silence
Corazon Kwamboka breaks her silence Corazon Kwamboka breaks her silence Pulse Live Kenya
Corazon Kwamboka breaks her silence
Corazon Kwamboka breaks her silence Corazon Kwamboka breaks her silence Pulse Live Kenya

Kwamboka's sentiments come hours after her baby daddy Frankie hinted that the reason why he broke up with the two women he was dating (Maureen Waitutu and Corazon Kwamboka) is because they did not have a father figure when growing up.

"The two ladies who I have been with, they didn't have the father figure. This is something even, Corazon and I have talked about it. She's never had a father figure, her dad wasn't really there full time. So when the dad would come around he would ask her for something.

"So to her, love had a condition, when you come to show me love, it means you need something from me. Even me when I show her love, Unconditional love, she tries to find a condition so you end up having to overprove yourself in every situation loosing yourself because you are trying to explain you are doing that for love. Even something like buying her flowers,” Frankie said in an interview with Simulizi na Sauti.

READ: Corazon Kwamboka appreciates Frankie for babysitting as she takes a vacation

In February, Corazon Kwamboka announced that she had gone separate ways with fitness instructor Frankie JustGymIt.

She posted "I'm single. Life goes on," only to later delete it and instead posted a black rose with a more detailed caption which read: "I’m single. I choose me. Life goes on”.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Corazon Kwamboka breaks silence after Frankie made her secrets public

Corazon Kwamboka breaks silence after Frankie made her secrets public

Rayvanny official leaves Diamond's WCB Wasafi after 6 years [Video]

Rayvanny official leaves Diamond's WCB Wasafi after 6 years [Video]

Stevo Simple Boy set to launch 'Freshi Barida' juice [Photo]

Stevo Simple Boy set to launch 'Freshi Barida' juice [Photo]

I forgave Bobi Wine for whatever he did - Jose Chameleone

I forgave Bobi Wine for whatever he did - Jose Chameleone

Netflix quietly releases new Dave Chappelle special after transphobic joke controversy

Netflix quietly releases new Dave Chappelle special after transphobic joke controversy

Jalang'o, Sainapei & Prezzo featured in new comedy show 'Roast House' [Details]

Jalang'o, Sainapei & Prezzo featured in new comedy show 'Roast House' [Details]

P-Square set to release two new singles

P-Square set to release two new singles

‘How to Ruin Christmas’ star Busi Lurayi found dead at her residence

‘How to Ruin Christmas’ star Busi Lurayi found dead at her residence

Bonnie Musambi responds to wife's wish for Range Rover on her birthday

Bonnie Musambi responds to wife's wish for Range Rover on her birthday

Trending

Kizz Daniel booed off stage by angry fans

Kizz Daniel

Diana Marua reacts after hubby Bahati was chased away from Azimio rally

Diana Marua and Bahati

Kizz Daniel issues apology to DMV fans

Kizz Daniel

‘How to Ruin Christmas’ star Busi Lurayi found dead at her residence

Busi Lurayi [Twitter/Netflix SA]