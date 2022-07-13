Corazon Kwamboka breaks silence after Frankie made her secrets public

In a series of posts, Kwamboka lamented how Frankie was using her vulnerability to chase clout while on a media tour in Tanzania.

She mentioned that the information she shared with Frankie about growing up without a father figure was private and confidential.

Corazon Kwamboka & Frankie unveils their daughter’s face on Valentine’s Day Pulse Live Kenya

“Imagine telling someone shit in private nd confidence with fill vulnerability then they use it for clout. #Beendone.

“If I start to talk, no one will stop me. But I choose to remain silent, for the sake of my children because I know one day they will be grown.

“Funny enough, the person talking about all this is actually talking about themselves. Funny how people can be so delusional,” Corazon Kwamboka said in a series of posts.

Corazon Kwamboka breaks her silence Pulse Live Kenya

Kwamboka's sentiments come hours after her baby daddy Frankie hinted that the reason why he broke up with the two women he was dating (Maureen Waitutu and Corazon Kwamboka) is because they did not have a father figure when growing up.

"The two ladies who I have been with, they didn't have the father figure. This is something even, Corazon and I have talked about it. She's never had a father figure, her dad wasn't really there full time. So when the dad would come around he would ask her for something.

"So to her, love had a condition, when you come to show me love, it means you need something from me. Even me when I show her love, Unconditional love, she tries to find a condition so you end up having to overprove yourself in every situation loosing yourself because you are trying to explain you are doing that for love. Even something like buying her flowers,” Frankie said in an interview with Simulizi na Sauti.

In February, Corazon Kwamboka announced that she had gone separate ways with fitness instructor Frankie JustGymIt.