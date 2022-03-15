Corazon Kwamboka opens up on battle with depression

In a candid post via her Instagram handle, Kwamboka said that she will give details of what she has been going through once she is fully healed - to encourage others who might be facing the same.

“Yes I have struggles with depression, what I’m going through is not easy.

And I’m not the only one who is gone through it. One day when I heal I will address just to encourage and give strength to another woman who feels how I feel," Kwamboka reveled.

Corazon Kwamboka opens up on battling depression Pulse Live Kenya

The mother of two went on to ask for privacy as she deals with her current situation, expressing displeasure in those who have made her condition a topic of discussion.

“For now, I ask for privacy. Thanks for all the beautiful messages.

"Ps, I can’t believe people can be so insensitive to make such as a topic of discussion,” shared Corazon Kwamboka.

The statement comes weeks after Corazon announced that she is no longer in a relationship with fitness coach and baby daddy Frankie Just GymIt.

Corazon Kwamboka's post on battling depression Pulse Live Kenya

However, on February 28, Kwamboka decided to shout out her baby daddy Frankie for taking care of their children at a time she had taken a vacation in Nanyuki, Laikipia County.

Kwamboka shared snippets of her travel experience, explaining that this would be the first time she would be enjoying time by herself since she gave birth to their second baby, Koko.

“Shout out to supporting fathers, us moms can’t even take such breaks if we didn’t have dads willing to step up no matter the situation, Frankie I appreciate you,” Corazon posted.

Frankie, a fitness instructor, also shared photos of himself spending time with the children.

The two seem to have a working co-parenting arrangement, having announced their separation just a few weeks ago.

Corazon Kwamboka & Frankie unveils their daughter’s face on Valentine’s Day Pulse Live Kenya

Corazon Kwamboka’s public announcement

On February 20th, 2022, the mother of two put up a post of a red rose with the caption, "I'm single. Life goes on," only to later delete it and instead posted a black rose with a more detailed caption which read: "I’m single. I choose me. Life goes on."

The post took her fans by surprise, given that just days prior - on Valentine's Day - they had both revealed their second-born's face for the first time in family photos they shared online.