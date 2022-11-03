RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Meta flies out Crazy Kennar to London, heres why

Amos Robi

Kennar is being joined by eight other content creators from the African continent

Comedian Crazy Kenar
Comedian Crazy Kenar

Comedian and online content creator Crazy Kennar has flown to London, United Kingdom for the Meta creators week conference.

Recommended articles

Kennar left the country on Wednesday, November 2 and is set to join other creators from the continent including radio presenter Kwambox.

Kwambox and Kennar were the two Kenyan content creators selected by the giant online social platform who will work for a year long with Meta as they continue to grow their audience and turn their passions into professions across Meta technologies.

The global campaign is the first of its kind, starting in Europe, The Middle East and Africa, and expanding to more countries around the world in the coming months.

Meta's creator partnership lead Moon Baz said the partnership with the creators will be great not just growing their audiences but also create better business opportunities for them.

A screenshot of Crazy Kennar's Instagram stories
A screenshot of Crazy Kennar's Instagram stories A screenshot of Crazy Kennar's Instagram stories Pulse Live Kenya

"With this campaign, we aim to highlight creators who are innovating through tools such as Reels and short-form video content formats, as well as those who are leveraging, exploring new content formats such as AR/VR. We are excited to work closely with these creators, and we’re committed to help them grow their audience, build a business and unlock new possibilities for the future as we build for the metaverse," stated Moon Baz, Meta's Creator Partnerships Lead (Middle East, Africa and Turkey).

READ: Why I left Tales of Crazy Kennar - Useful Idioty opens up [Video]

Joining Kennar and Kwambox in London are:

  1. Nadia Matovu (Uganda)
  2. Pamela Mtanga (South Africa)
  3. Ruth Ronnie (Zambia)
  4. Ruvarashe Hapaguti (Zimbabwe)
  5. Mishaa (Ivory Coast)
  6. Saraï D'Hologne (Ivory Coast)
  7. Fatou Jupiter Touré (Senegal)
  8. Ngorbatchev Niang (Senegal)
Kwambox selected among 10 African content creators on Meta's Creators of Tomorrow initiative
Kwambox selected among 10 African content creators on Meta's Creators of Tomorrow initiative Kwambox selected among 10 African content creators on Meta's Creators of Tomorrow initiative Pulse Live Kenya

The creator week will be hosted at the iconic Tate Britain.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Do it at your own risk - Akothee warns women copying her lifestyle

Do it at your own risk - Akothee warns women copying her lifestyle

Kenyans react to video of daughters busting their father cheating

Kenyans react to video of daughters busting their father cheating

Meta flies out Crazy Kennar to London, heres why

Meta flies out Crazy Kennar to London, heres why

Daddy Owen reveals big plans to get married again

Daddy Owen reveals big plans to get married again

Michael Bundi's son, Fayez Bundi in celebration after receiving YouTube recognition

Michael Bundi's son, Fayez Bundi in celebration after receiving YouTube recognition

MP Peter Salasya's proposal to Azziad receives mixed reactions

MP Peter Salasya's proposal to Azziad receives mixed reactions

Andrew Kibe comes to the aid of Gachagua mimicker, raises Sh350K for him

Andrew Kibe comes to the aid of Gachagua mimicker, raises Sh350K for him

It would have been your 49th birthday today -Winnie Odinga on missing Fidel

It would have been your 49th birthday today -Winnie Odinga on missing Fidel

A real man should carry their wife's handbag - Terence Creative stirs debate online

A real man should carry their wife's handbag - Terence Creative stirs debate online

Trending

Davido and Chioma

Nigerian star Davido and fiancée Chioma reportedly lose son

US rapper Takeoff's last moments

US rapper Takeoff's last moments before he was shot dead [Photos]

Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh. He is currently on a US tour and is celebrating his birthday on November 1

Samidoh celebrates 2 women as he turns a year older

Mary Lincoln who was prayed for after her racy photos were leaked online

Gospel musician Mary Lincoln repents after intimate photos surfaced online