RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Crazy Kennar hangs out with TikTok star Khaby Lame in London

Denis Mwangi

According to the photos & videos, Kennar is having the time of his life in London

Crazy Kennar hangs out with Tiktok star Khaby Lame in London
Crazy Kennar hangs out with Tiktok star Khaby Lame in London

Comedian and content creator Crazy Kennar is having a good time in London courtesy of Meta which sponsored his trip to attend the Meta creators week conference.

Recommended articles

Kennar recently gave a sneak peek inside the conference which has allowed him to meet content creators from around the world.

Among the creators he met is global TikTok star Khaby Lame.

Khaby Lame is the most followed person on TikTok with over 152 million followers and 2.5 billion likes.

The social media icon blew up due to his videos in which he silently mocks overly complicated life hack videos.

“This is a silent photo,” Kennar captioned their selfie.

Lame lost his job as an Italian factory worker at the onset of the pandemic before establishing himself online.

Forbes estimated that the TikTok star made over $10 million (Sh1.2 billion) in 2021.

Crazy Kennar enjoying himself in London
Crazy Kennar enjoying himself in London Pulse Live Kenya

Kwambox and Kennar were the two Kenyan content creators selected by the giant online social platform who will work for a year-long with Meta as they continue to grow their audience and turn their passions into professions across Meta technologies.

The global campaign is the first of its kind, starting in Europe, The Middle East and Africa, and expanding to more countries around the world in the coming months.

Meta's creator partnership lead Moon Baz said the partnership with the creators will be great not just for growing their audiences but also creating better business opportunities for them.

Other creators from Africa who were invited to attend the conference include;

  1. Nadia Matovu (Uganda)
  2. Pamela Mtanga (South Africa)
  3. Ruth Ronnie (Zambia)
  4. Ruvarashe Hapaguti (Zimbabwe)
  5. Mishaa (Ivory Coast)
  6. Saraï D'Hologne (Ivory Coast)
  7. Fatou Jupiter Touré (Senegal)
  8. Ngorbatchev Niang (Senegal)
  9.  
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

King Kaka's death scare gives life to new project [Details]

King Kaka's death scare gives life to new project [Details]

Karen Nyamu's classy response to reports of US-based lady 'stealing' Samidoh

Karen Nyamu's classy response to reports of US-based lady 'stealing' Samidoh

It is messy-Otile Brown laments after being stranded at JKIA

It is messy-Otile Brown laments after being stranded at JKIA

King Alami shares her recovery journey from the hospital bed [Photo]

King Alami shares her recovery journey from the hospital bed [Photo]

Inside Mercy Kyallo’s Sh40,000 per night luxurious cottage [Photos]

Inside Mercy Kyallo’s Sh40,000 per night luxurious cottage [Photos]

Crazy Kennar hangs out with TikTok star Khaby Lame in London

Crazy Kennar hangs out with TikTok star Khaby Lame in London

Mary Lincoln repentance, Trevor Ombija vs Emma Too and more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Mary Lincoln repentance, Trevor Ombija vs Emma Too and more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Daddy Owen reveals how the Ruto love story inspired him in wife search

Daddy Owen reveals how the Ruto love story inspired him in wife search

Samidoh hospitalised in US after being rushed to Emergency Room [Photo]

Samidoh hospitalised in US after being rushed to Emergency Room [Photo]

Trending

Davido and Chioma

Nigerian star Davido and fiancée Chioma reportedly lose son

US rapper Takeoff's last moments

US rapper Takeoff's last moments before he was shot dead [Photos]

Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh. He is currently on a US tour and is celebrating his birthday on November 1

Samidoh celebrates 2 women as he turns a year older

Mary Lincoln who was prayed for after her racy photos were leaked online

Gospel musician Mary Lincoln repents after intimate photos surfaced online