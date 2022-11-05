Crazy Kennar hangs out with Tiktok star Khaby Lame in London

Kennar recently gave a sneak peek inside the conference which has allowed him to meet content creators from around the world.

Among the creators he met is global TikTok star Khaby Lame.

Khaby Lame is the most followed person on TikTok with over 152 million followers and 2.5 billion likes.

The social media icon blew up due to his videos in which he silently mocks overly complicated life hack videos.

“This is a silent photo,” Kennar captioned their selfie.

Lame lost his job as an Italian factory worker at the onset of the pandemic before establishing himself online.

Forbes estimated that the TikTok star made over $10 million (Sh1.2 billion) in 2021.

Pulse Live Kenya

2 Kenyans were selected to attend the Meta creators week conference

Kwambox and Kennar were the two Kenyan content creators selected by the giant online social platform who will work for a year-long with Meta as they continue to grow their audience and turn their passions into professions across Meta technologies.

The global campaign is the first of its kind, starting in Europe, The Middle East and Africa, and expanding to more countries around the world in the coming months.

Meta's creator partnership lead Moon Baz said the partnership with the creators will be great not just for growing their audiences but also creating better business opportunities for them.

Other creators from Africa who were invited to attend the conference include;