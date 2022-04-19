The Portugal captain took to his personal Twitter account on Monday evening to reveal that the son had died but their baby girl is alive.

Cristiano Ronaldo & wife announce the death of their newborn son Pulse Live Kenya

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

“We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you,” reads a statement from Cristiano Ronaldo and wife Georgina Rodriguez.

Cristiano Ronaldo & wife announce the death of their newborn son Pulse Live Kenya

The football legend said in October he and his partner, were expecting twins. In December, they announced they were expecting a boy and a girl.

"Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can't wait to meet you," the 37-year-old Manchester United and Portugal star, who is already the father of four children, wrote on Instagram.

The post was accompanied by a photo of the couple lying in bed with Ronaldo holding up a double ultrasound for the camera.

The footballer's eldest son, Cristiano Junior, was born in June 2010 to a surrogate.

Cristiano Ronaldo & wife announce the death of their newborn son Pulse Live Kenya

Seven years later, in June 2017, Ronaldo became the father of twins Eva and Mateo in the same way. Alana Martina, born in November 2017, was the first child from his union with Rodriguez.