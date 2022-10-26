Why Crystal Asige is suing boy band, Sauti Sol

The nominated Senator now wants the court to impel the band members to disclose how much they have received from hit songs 'Lenga', 'Extravaganza', 'Ukiwa Mbali', intro and 'Favourite' Song from 2019 which she was involved in producing.

The former signee of Sol Generation Records Limited is also urging the court to order Sauti Sol to compensate her for her involvement in the songs she was part of.

Asige is also seeking orders that they deliver all licensing information on the songs she is disgruntled about.

The plaintiff has sued Sol Generation Records Limited, Bien-Aime Baraza, Polycarp Otieno, Willis Chimano, Delvin Mudigi, and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Kenya.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to the visually impaired songwriter, sometime in 2018 while living in Mombasa Bien Baraza asked her to join Sol Generation Records in order to write and produce a song.

“While under the first defendant’s record label, the plaintiff co-composed and performed on the widely known recordings 'Extravaganza' and 'Ukiwa Mbali' together with the second to fifth defendants, and her then label mates, professionally known as Bensoul, Nviiri the Story Teller and the group Kaskazini in 2019 and her contribution was credited as such,” she claims.

Asige also claims that she arranged and performed background vocals on Bensoul’s song, 'Favourite' in 2019 which she has not profited from.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) nominated senator says she composed her own sound recording titled 'Lenga' allegedly released exclusively on KLM’s Facebook platform and that the deal between the airline and Sol Generation went down behind her back.

Sol Generation First Lady Crystal Asige. The doctor said I would go blind by 2013 - Inspiring story of Sol generation star Crystal Asige

“Additionally, the plaintiff’s original composition was taken from her and recorded as the sound recording titled ‘Intro’ and featured in the second to the fifth defendant’s latest studio album titled ‘Midnight train’ without her knowledge or consent and released in June 2020 on worldwide digital streaming platforms and social media and she was accredited as co-author of said song,” reads Asige’s court papers filed by Mwakireti and Asige Advocates read in part.

She alleges that after the release of the 'Extravaganza' video, Bien-Aime Baraza informed her that he wanted her to sign a full recording contract following the song’s popularity.

"The plaintiff communicated her reservations on the aforementioned agreement with the first defendant and requested to discuss and negotiate the particulars," she claims.

Unfortunately according to the legislator, the two parties have never met for negotiations.

"On November 7, 2019, the plaintiff was invited for a meeting with the second defendant (Bien-Aime ), Natasha Qubu (first defendant’s manager) Moriasi Omambia (first defendant’s legal manager and shareholder) and informed that the first defendant (Sol Generation) no longer wanted to continue with the plaintiff at the label, initially citing that the first defendant was ‘flat broke’ with no resources to keep her," she added.

Crystal Asige's message to Raila after ODM nominated her to Senate

She alleges that in the meeting, it was to be agreed that she would keep full master recording rights for 'Lenga'. Asige says she authored, composed, co-produced, and performed the hit song and thus she is entitled to the copyrights of the song.