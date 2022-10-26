RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Why Crystal Asige is suing boy band, Sauti Sol

Masia Wambua

The musician has been involved in the production of a number of Sauti Sol's songs.

Crystal Asige. The musician is suing Sauti Sol for breach of contract
Crystal Asige. The musician is suing Sauti Sol for breach of contract

Musician Crystal Asige has taken renowned boy band members of Sauti Sol to court over what she termed as a breach of contract.

Read Also

The nominated Senator now wants the court to impel the band members to disclose how much they have received from hit songs 'Lenga', 'Extravaganza', 'Ukiwa Mbali', intro and 'Favourite' Song from 2019 which she was involved in producing.

The former signee of Sol Generation Records Limited is also urging the court to order Sauti Sol to compensate her for her involvement in the songs she was part of.

Asige is also seeking orders that they deliver all licensing information on the songs she is disgruntled about.

The plaintiff has sued Sol Generation Records Limited, Bien-Aime Baraza, Polycarp Otieno, Willis Chimano, Delvin Mudigi, and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Kenya.

Sauti Sol members in Rwanda
Sauti Sol members in Rwanda Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Crystal Asige's message to Raila after ODM nominated her to Senate

According to the visually impaired songwriter, sometime in 2018 while living in Mombasa Bien Baraza asked her to join Sol Generation Records in order to write and produce a song.

“While under the first defendant’s record label, the plaintiff co-composed and performed on the widely known recordings 'Extravaganza' and 'Ukiwa Mbali' together with the second to fifth defendants, and her then label mates, professionally known as Bensoul, Nviiri the Story Teller and the group Kaskazini in 2019 and her contribution was credited as such,” she claims.

Asige also claims that she arranged and performed background vocals on Bensoul’s song, 'Favourite' in 2019 which she has not profited from.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) nominated senator says she composed her own sound recording titled 'Lenga' allegedly released exclusively on KLM’s Facebook platform and that the deal between the airline and Sol Generation went down behind her back.

Sol Generation members and Crystal Asige.
Sol Generation members and Crystal Asige. Sol Generation First Lady Crystal Asige. The doctor said I would go blind by 2013 - Inspiring story of Sol generation star Crystal Asige Pulse Live Kenya

READ ALSO: They wanted me to leave – Crystal Asige speaks on exit from Sol Generation

“Additionally, the plaintiff’s original composition was taken from her and recorded as the sound recording titled ‘Intro’ and featured in the second to the fifth defendant’s latest studio album titled ‘Midnight train’ without her knowledge or consent and released in June 2020 on worldwide digital streaming platforms and social media and she was accredited as co-author of said song,” reads Asige’s court papers filed by Mwakireti and Asige Advocates read in part.

She alleges that after the release of the 'Extravaganza' video, Bien-Aime Baraza informed her that he wanted her to sign a full recording contract following the song’s popularity.

"The plaintiff communicated her reservations on the aforementioned agreement with the first defendant and requested to discuss and negotiate the particulars," she claims.

Unfortunately according to the legislator, the two parties have never met for negotiations.

"On November 7, 2019, the plaintiff was invited for a meeting with the second defendant (Bien-Aime ), Natasha Qubu (first defendant’s manager) Moriasi Omambia (first defendant’s legal manager and shareholder) and informed that the first defendant (Sol Generation) no longer wanted to continue with the plaintiff at the label, initially citing that the first defendant was ‘flat broke’ with no resources to keep her," she added.

Crystal Asige's message to Raila after ODM nominated her to Senate
Crystal Asige's message to Raila after ODM nominated her to Senate Crystal Asige's message to Raila after ODM nominated her to Senate Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Sauti Sol’s Bien Baraza speaks on Crystal Asige’s exit from Sol Generation

She alleges that in the meeting, it was to be agreed that she would keep full master recording rights for 'Lenga'. Asige says she authored, composed, co-produced, and performed the hit song and thus she is entitled to the copyrights of the song.

The plaintiff further claims that she was informed that the first respondent was receiving a significant cash deposit of approximately Sh5 million from the sixth defendant (KLM) for use of her 'Lenga' song.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why Crystal Asige is suing boy band, Sauti Sol

Why Crystal Asige is suing boy band, Sauti Sol

Janet Mbugua's outstanding note to her son on his birthday

Janet Mbugua's outstanding note to her son on his birthday

Why private investigator Jane Mugo ended engagement with new suitor

Why private investigator Jane Mugo ended engagement with new suitor

What Eric Omondi discussed with Babu Owino in a private meeting

What Eric Omondi discussed with Babu Owino in a private meeting

Going indepth: Larry Madowo shares limits he is crossing to get stories on air

Going indepth: Larry Madowo shares limits he is crossing to get stories on air

Jovial tells off irritant food delivery guy shooting his shot at odd hours

Jovial tells off irritant food delivery guy shooting his shot at odd hours

Mejja, Femi One, Khaligraph & 15 other top acts rocking OktobaFest this weekend

Mejja, Femi One, Khaligraph & 15 other top acts rocking OktobaFest this weekend

Bahati hints at Diana's delivery time

Bahati hints at Diana's delivery time

Kanye West's 'Jeen-Yuhs' documentary will not be removed from Netflix

Kanye West's 'Jeen-Yuhs' documentary will not be removed from Netflix

Trending

Ivy Chelimo poses for a photo

Ivy Chelimo responds to claims of dating Alvan Kirui

Karen Nyamu

One last one - Karen Nyamu hints at having another baby

Akon, right, and his brother Bu

Akon says his brother performed in his place when he was overbooked and crowd didn't notice

Lilian Ng'ang'a

Lillian Nganga steps out in style to mark 3 months of motherhood [Video]