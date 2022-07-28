In a statement issued on Thursday, July 28, 2022, Asige said it’s a great honour to be proposed to represent persons with disability in the Senate.

The Singer went on to thank the ODM party leader Raila Odinga, saying the nomination is a big win for the communities she represents.

Crystal Asige's message to Raila after ODM nominated her to Senate Pulse Live Kenya

“This week Hon. Raila Odinga chose to leave no Kenyan behind - no matter their ability or disability. I consider this Senate nomination by Baba and ODM to be an honour and count this as a win for the communities I represent. A win for Persons with Disabilities, a win for women, and a win for the youth in Kenya.

"There is never a better measure of what a person is than what he does when he is absolutely free to choose” - William M. Bulger,” Crystal Asige wrote.

She went on to congratulate her male counterpart Nickson Ochieng’ who has also been nominated to represent persons living with disabilities in parliament.

“I also extend my appreciation to my fellow nominee, Nickson Ochieng’ for the immense contribution he continues to make for the PWD community. I am incredibly grateful to my lifelong support system, from family, friends and to my #Wafuasi who have never ceased to believe in me.

“God makes me smile every time He reminds me that hardships often prepare ordinary people for an extraordinary destiny. Always by Faith not by sight,” Crystal Asige said.

Ex-Sol Generation musician Crystal Asige nominated to Parliament

On July 27, Asige, who blew up after the Sauti Sol hit song Extravaganza, was nominated to the Senate to represent persons living with disability.

She had been signed to Sol Generation but parted ways with the management in 2019, barely 10 months into her stint.

