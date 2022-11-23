Daddy Owen on why he is not interested in remarrying anymore

In early November 2022, Owen revealed that he wanted to remarry and even invited ladies interested to marry him to try their shot at him if they felt they met the characteristics he outlined.

Some of the characteristics he wanted the lady in question to meet included, a kienyeji girl with angelic looks, fluency in English, being God-fearing, and one who is not on social media.

Some of the renowned celebrities who showed their interest in marrying the singer are socialite Pritty Vishy who was quickly shot down saying she doesn't meet his criteria. Manzi wa Kibera also tried her luck but his advances did hit the destination it was driven at.

Pulse Live Kenya

READ ALSO: Daddy Owen reveals big plans to get married again

While speaking to Milele FM's Ankali Ray on Tuesday, November 22, the 'Vanity' singer revealed that he has completely lost interest in women and is happy to be alone for the rest of his life.

Owen told the presenter that he has everything he has ever wanted saying he once had a wife and has a child to show from the relationship and as such he sees no reason to look for a wife again.

He further went ahead to say that he is not sex-starved and that it is not an issue for him. As a matter of fact, he told the radio host that he hasn't had sex for the two years since he split from his ex-wife Farida Wambui.

He told Ankali he is satisfied with his life, and his one son, and is too busy anyhow to be thinking about women. "Sasa niko biz hata sitafuti. Mambo ni mingi. Mi niko sawa( Am no longer looking for a wife, I have a lot to do and am very okay)," he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Owen and Farida separated sometime in early 2021 allegedly for a millionaire in Gilgil. The singer came out to confirm the rumors shortly after they had spread all over the blogs asking his fans to pray for him.

At the same time, the gospel singer has postponed his annual Malaika Disability walk event that was scheduled to take place on December, 3th.

Owen said the walk had been postponed due to the tragic death of his first cousin Stephen Sunrise Osedo who will be laid to rest on that same day. Instead, the date for the same has been pushed to March 4, 2023.