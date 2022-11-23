RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Daddy Owen on why he is not interested in remarrying anymore

Masia Wambua

Owen had recently expressed his desire to remarry.

Daddy Owen
Daddy Owen

Gospel musician Daddy Owen has shelved his ambitions of wanting to get a wife weeks after he recorded his interest in finding a wife saying he wants to remain celibate for the rest of his life.

In early November 2022, Owen revealed that he wanted to remarry and even invited ladies interested to marry him to try their shot at him if they felt they met the characteristics he outlined.

Some of the characteristics he wanted the lady in question to meet included, a kienyeji girl with angelic looks, fluency in English, being God-fearing, and one who is not on social media.

Some of the renowned celebrities who showed their interest in marrying the singer are socialite Pritty Vishy who was quickly shot down saying she doesn't meet his criteria. Manzi wa Kibera also tried her luck but his advances did hit the destination it was driven at.

Pritty Vishy and Daddy Owen. Vishy has expressed her desire to get married to Owen
Pritty Vishy and Daddy Owen. Vishy has expressed her desire to get married to Owen Pulse Live Kenya

READ ALSO: Daddy Owen reveals big plans to get married again

While speaking to Milele FM's Ankali Ray on Tuesday, November 22, the 'Vanity' singer revealed that he has completely lost interest in women and is happy to be alone for the rest of his life.

Owen told the presenter that he has everything he has ever wanted saying he once had a wife and has a child to show from the relationship and as such he sees no reason to look for a wife again.

He further went ahead to say that he is not sex-starved and that it is not an issue for him. As a matter of fact, he told the radio host that he hasn't had sex for the two years since he split from his ex-wife Farida Wambui.

He told Ankali he is satisfied with his life, and his one son, and is too busy anyhow to be thinking about women. "Sasa niko biz hata sitafuti. Mambo ni mingi. Mi niko sawa( Am no longer looking for a wife, I have a lot to do and am very okay)," he said.

Daddy Owen andhis ex-wife Farida Wambui
Daddy Owen andhis ex-wife Farida Wambui Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Daddy Owen responds to Pritty Vishy after she offered herself for marriage

Owen and Farida separated sometime in early 2021 allegedly for a millionaire in Gilgil. The singer came out to confirm the rumors shortly after they had spread all over the blogs asking his fans to pray for him.

At the same time, the gospel singer has postponed his annual Malaika Disability walk event that was scheduled to take place on December, 3th.

Owen said the walk had been postponed due to the tragic death of his first cousin Stephen Sunrise Osedo who will be laid to rest on that same day. Instead, the date for the same has been pushed to March 4, 2023.

Malaika event was started in 2012 to recognize unsung heroes and create awareness of persons living with disabilities.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
