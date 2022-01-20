Ex-NTV anchor Daniel Mule joins UN days after quitting

Mule who exited NTV on December 31st, 2021, after 10 years, announced his arrival at the UN headquarters with a photo shared on his social media pages.

The caption on Mule’s picture reads; “Mgeni siku ya kwanza...”.

The announcement attracted a number of congratulatory messages from his former colleagues and followers.

zainabismailofficial “🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌 Hongera Mwalimu Mule. Na Mola akujaalie katika hatua hii mpya 👏”

sameerbry “All the best in ur endeavours....u were such great Boss”

mwalimukelly “👏👏👏👏 kila last heri mwalimu wangu”

During his last day at NTV, Mule was treated to a surprise goodbye cake by his colleagues led by Salim Swaleh.

“My professional home for the last 10 years has yielded great friends.

“Thank you great NTV family for the amazing farewell as I say Goodbye to NMG after 10 years of career growth,” Daniel Mule wrote.

In his exit message, Mule thanked the NTV management, fans and colleagues for the support throughout his career.

He revealed that his dream to become a journalist began when he was carrying sacks of maize at the National Cereals And Produce Board (NCPB) depot in Nakuru.

"I thank God for the opportunity to work at this station. I got this dream of working as an anchor while doing menial jobs at NCPB in Nakuru.