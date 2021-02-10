Media Personality Anita Nderu turned 31 years old and one of the things she found difficult to do in Nairobi is dating, which she now describes as an extreme sport.

In a post seen by Pulse Live where she was advising girls in their 20, Ms Nderu said that is the time for them to experiment and make decisions that they will be shocked with.

The former Capital FM presenter urged those in their twenties to always forgive and forget, love like there’s no tomorrow, and always dress and support others.

Media personality Anita Nderu

She noted that they should never be afraid of making mistakes because that is how they learn and in all this, they should never miss picking their parents’ call.

Anita Nderu added that she will continue updating the list of lessons she learnt in her twenties.

“31🎉

That is how old I turn today🙏🏽💙

😂 I was make up new, style weird and in my early 20’s in this photo😄

This post is to let you know that your 20’s are experimenting and equally shocked by your decisions. However, they could always be as amazing as what you see.

My advice? Not that I am an expert cause my 20’s and early 30 was experimenting.com

Anita Nderu (Instagram)

Don’t wear blush like this or makeup while on that 😂

Forgive and forget❤️

Love like the world is coming to an end❤️

Dress up! Always!

Support always!

Fuck up and learn from it.

Eat prawns tempura!

Also, try to be vegetarian! It’s fun.

Eyebrows are important, grow them.

Always pick your parents' calls.

Dating in Nairobi is an extreme sport😂

I’ll keep updating this list😂” wrote Anita Nderu.