David Moya responds after a suggestion to surprise president-elect

Amos Robi

Fans have asked TikTok dancer David Moya to consider delivering the 2022 presidential election results to the winner through his viral in-person dance surprises

Waiting for the 2022 presidential election results has inspired a section of Kenyans to come up with fun ideas on how the IEBC can declare the winner.

One of the ideas proposed is to have TikTok surprise dancer David Moya deliver the news to the winner, an idea Moya has welcomed.

“Kama ni ngumu kutangaza IEBC watume Moya David aende kusuprise the winner tutajulia huko TikTok,” read the proposal.

Moya in turn responded, saying he is equal to the task.

“Me chilling in Dubai then boom! Duty calls. I'm more than ready, this was a good one,” Moya wrote.

The proposal to have Moya surprise the winner comes at a time when the TikToker has gained popularity for his viral dance surprises which has seen him get calls to even surprise people abroad.

Moya also boasts of a large audience on TikTok with a following of over 3.5 million and is one of the Kenyans with the most followers on the platform. Proceeds from the surprises have seen Moya establish a spa which he partly built from the income of the bookings he got.

“I have been planning this for long, I used to save before and I topped up with what I have been saving now. Some of my good friends have been giving me ideas and really advising me on how to spend my money and I have been keen to follow their advice,” Moya said during the launch of the spa.

Meanwhile, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has advised Kenyans to be patient as it continues with the tallying of results at the Bomas of Kenya, pending the Constitutional seven-day deadline after election day.

Amos Robi

