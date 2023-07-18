The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

David Moya's alleged sugar mummy finally clarifies nature of their relationship

Lynet Okumu

David Moya's alleged sugar mummy addresses speculations surrounding their relationship

TikToker David Moya & alleged sugar mummy Sofier
TikToker David Moya & alleged sugar mummy Sofier

TikToker David Moya has found himself at the center of a social media storm as netizens accuse him of being involved with a sugar mummy.

Recommended articles

The allegations have been making rounds, suggesting that Moya received his latest car as a gift from his alleged sugar mummy.

However, Moya seems unfazed by the ongoing drama and has chosen not to address the rumors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Approached by his fans on social media, Moya appeared unbothered and sent a clear message that he does not care about the rumors surrounding him.

Moya David
Moya David Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Moya David dispels financial struggles after putting business on sale

Taking to his Instagram account on July 18, Moya stated that he has no intention of clearing any rumors unless they claim he drinks a specific alcoholic beverage.

He emphasized that there is nothing to talk about or clear regarding the sugar mummy allegations and dismissed them as baseless rumors.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I aint clearing any rumors unless they say i drink ... there is absolutely nothing to clear or talk about. Rumors will remain to be rumours. Haya ni maajabu," Moya wrote.

In an interview with local media houses, David Moya's alleged sugar mummy, known as Sofier on social media, addressed the speculations surrounding their relationship.

Sofier firmly denied any romantic involvement with Moya and clarified that they are simply friends engaged in business activities.

Moya David
Moya David Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: David Moya responds to claims of 'dumping' Mama Mboga

She highlighted that the circulating rumors of a romantic relationship between them are entirely false. According to Sofier, there was a business contract between them that ended, and they parted ways amicably.

She urged people not to pay attention to such rumors and emphasized the importance of love and unity in the industry.

"Kitu ntawaambia wakati wote, don't listen, look. Normally i don't react on rumours, Mliona kuna siku moya alitoka na kusema mi na yeye tun mahusiano? As long as hatujatoka pale tukasema we are dating, hakuna.

"What i can say and maybe advise people, tupendane jamani. I know this industry so well, nikiwa under doesnt mean i don't know," Sofier said.

ADVERTISEMENT
David Moya
David Moya Pulse Live Kenya

Sofier expressed her resilience in the face of negative comments and affirmed that they have not affected her in any way.

On the contrary, she stated that she is glowing even more amidst the controversy. Sofier highlighted her understanding of the industry dynamics and made it clear that she and David Moya are business associates and friends.

She urged the public to focus on positivity and unity, emphasizing that personal matters should remain private and not be subject to false speculations.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

David Moya's alleged sugar mummy finally clarifies nature of their relationship

David Moya's alleged sugar mummy finally clarifies nature of their relationship

Dennis Onsarigo's perspective changed by son's 15-minute school speech

Dennis Onsarigo's perspective changed by son's 15-minute school speech

Adelle Onyango's golden rule for making money from a podcast

Adelle Onyango's golden rule for making money from a podcast

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 is live! [The Roadmap]

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 is live! [The Roadmap]

Noti Flow tearfully recalls seeing her name tattooed on King Alami’s amputated arm

Noti Flow tearfully recalls seeing her name tattooed on King Alami’s amputated arm

Kenya Power replies to Crazy Kennar, he roasted civil servants who carry branded merch home [Video]

Kenya Power replies to Crazy Kennar, he roasted civil servants who carry branded merch home [Video]

Willis Raburu takes new City Hall job after leaving Citizen TV

Willis Raburu takes new City Hall job after leaving Citizen TV

KRG says he is godfather to Diana B's child, explains viral dancing clip

KRG says he is godfather to Diana B's child, explains viral dancing clip

‘He’s just a good guy’ - Spice Diana talks ‘chemistry’ with Diamond

‘He’s just a good guy’ - Spice Diana talks ‘chemistry’ with Diamond

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Brian Kimaru's wife and his sons

'Machachari' actor MaDVD shows off family as he bags 2nd Master's degree

Caroline Mutoko

Caroline Mutoko's Biography: Education, children, net worth & 19-year media career

Actor Arabron Osenya

Meet Arabron Osanya: 'Mother-in-law' actor who earns 6-figure cash for 30-second voice over

Yasin Cengiz

Turkish belly dancer Yasin dispels rumours of his death with TikTok videos