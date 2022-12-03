Thee Pluto excited as he graduates and reveals the challenges he overcame

Thee Pluto graduated from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), with a degree in Economics and was happy to share his achievement on Friday, December 2, 2022.

The content creator took to social media to celebrate the achievement that came after years of hard work that saw him overcome several obstacles.

“In happy moments praise God and in difficult moments seek God. I take this opportunity to thank the Almighty God for walking with me through this arduous journey. Secondly, I wanna thank you late grandma for your infinite love and wisdom.

“Thank you for being my hero, someone I could lean on, and my best friend. It’s a special gift to have gotten to know you. Please know you are a shining part of my life as you continue resting in peace,” Thee Pluto wrote.

The content creator lifted the lid on some of the challenges he overcame in his quest for education, revealing that he at some point had to defer his degree course after running into financial challenges.

“To you, I owe this degree. As they say; ‘some hustle for respect, some hustle for love, others hustle for truth while others hustle to survive.’

“I deferred my campus education due to financial instabilities not knowing I would get back stronger and complete my degree. Before deferring you were the first person I called. But I promised you that I’d get back and complete it. Even though it took me more time to graduate WE DID IT! Unfortunately, you aren’t here to celebrate with your family.” The content creator added.

The You Tuber concluded by thanking his parents and siblings for being a reliable support system through all the challenges.

“Thirdly I wanna thank my parents and siblings for always encouraging me and believing I was gonna come out strong.

"Lastly, I wanna thank myself!!. I wanna thank me for believing in me. I wanna thank myself for never quitting! BSc Economics,” he concluded.