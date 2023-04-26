Davido claims Dangote buys 2 cars every 8 years

The popular Afrobeats artist made this statement during a viral interview at the recently concluded Forbes 30 Under 30 summit.

He said, “Uncle Aliko is a very different kind of billionaire. Uncle Aliko buys like two cars every eight years. He’s a very disciplined and very different kind of billionaire."

Davido also mentioned that Dangote and his father were childhood friends, adding that the billionaire businessman often advised him to save money during their encounters.

In his words, “Every time I see him, he just says one thing, ‘Save your money’. There’s nothing more he tells me, every time save your money. He and my dad have been very close friends."

The famous musician also touched on the billionaire's contributions to society saying, “And he has done well for us back home. He made us a lot of industries. He just opened the biggest factory in Africa. That’s providing jobs.”

Dangote, a Nigerian entrepreneur and industrialist, gained his recognition as the founder, chairman, and CEO of the Dangote Group, the biggest industrial conglomerate in West Africa.