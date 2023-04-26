The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido claims Dangote buys 2 cars every 8 years

Babatunde Lawal

By Davido's description, the Chairman of Dangote Cement Plc is very modest with his acquisitions.

Davido says Dangote and his father are old time friends
Davido says Dangote and his father are old time friends

Recommended articles

The popular Afrobeats artist made this statement during a viral interview at the recently concluded Forbes 30 Under 30 summit.

He said, “Uncle Aliko is a very different kind of billionaire. Uncle Aliko buys like two cars every eight years. He’s a very disciplined and very different kind of billionaire."

Davido also mentioned that Dangote and his father were childhood friends, adding that the billionaire businessman often advised him to save money during their encounters.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his words, “Every time I see him, he just says one thing, ‘Save your money’. There’s nothing more he tells me, every time save your money. He and my dad have been very close friends."

The famous musician also touched on the billionaire's contributions to society saying, “And he has done well for us back home. He made us a lot of industries. He just opened the biggest factory in Africa. That’s providing jobs.”

Dangote, a Nigerian entrepreneur and industrialist, gained his recognition as the founder, chairman, and CEO of the Dangote Group, the biggest industrial conglomerate in West Africa.

As of April 2023, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index has assessed his net worth at $20.5 billion, crowning him as the wealthiest individual in Africa, the richest black person in the world, and the 83rd richest person globally.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Outrage as Ringtone applauds Mackenzie for leading people to death in fast

Outrage as Ringtone applauds Mackenzie for leading people to death in fast

Watch: Ashley Wambo hopeful for grand wedding with YouTuber Nicholas Kioko

Watch: Ashley Wambo hopeful for grand wedding with YouTuber Nicholas Kioko

Andrew Kibe fires back at Akothee's lecture, drags Rue Baby into the mess

Andrew Kibe fires back at Akothee's lecture, drags Rue Baby into the mess

TikToker Kabuda shares life after fame, thanks Njugush for recognising him

TikToker Kabuda shares life after fame, thanks Njugush for recognising him

Criticism of Instagram soft life as an influencer succumbs to drug accident

Criticism of Instagram soft life as an influencer succumbs to drug accident

Davido claims Dangote buys 2 cars every 8 years

Davido claims Dangote buys 2 cars every 8 years

Details of MC Jessy & Betty Kyallo's grand return to media

Details of MC Jessy & Betty Kyallo's grand return to media

Bensoul confirms break-up with Noni Gathoni, speaks on co - parenting with baby mama

Bensoul confirms break-up with Noni Gathoni, speaks on co - parenting with baby mama

Njugush speaks on rejecting Kiss 100 job

Njugush speaks on rejecting Kiss 100 job

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bi Ua of Citizen's Sultana series

7 interesting fun facts about Bi Ua of 'Sultana' series

Mammito Eunice

Mammito Eunice bids farewell to Nairobi love - It's over!

Phil Director and Kate Actress

Kate Actress & Phil Director abruptly terminate Milele FM interview

Kamene Goro

Kamene Goro's Biography: Career, marriage, family & education