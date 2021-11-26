'I never said donate money to me' - Davido clears air on largess received from fans during CNN interview

The singer made this known during a chat with CNN's Zain Asher.

Asher had started off the conversation about the music star asking his fans to donate money on his birthday.

Davido immediately cleared the air about how he raised the huge amount of money.

"Naaaaa, I didn't ask my friends to donate, I asked my friends. it was like a joke. I was like if I ever made you go music, send me a million naira which is about $2200," he said.

"So my friends started sending me money, after a while, I started seeing crazy amount of money in my account. I started seeing regular people, fans they started sending me money."

It would be recalled that Davido raised N200M over 72 hours after he shared his account details on social media.