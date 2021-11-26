RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I never said donate money to me' - Davido clears air on largess received from fans during CNN interview

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Davido donated the entire money realised to orphanages across the country.

Nigerian music star Davido [Instagram/Davido]
Nigerian music star Davido [Instagram/Davido]

Nigerian music star Davido has cleared the air about how he came up with the money he realised from his tweet on the eve of his birthday.

Recommended articles

The singer made this known during a chat with CNN's Zain Asher.

Asher had started off the conversation about the music star asking his fans to donate money on his birthday.

Davido immediately cleared the air about how he raised the huge amount of money.

"Naaaaa, I didn't ask my friends to donate, I asked my friends. it was like a joke. I was like if I ever made you go music, send me a million naira which is about $2200," he said.

"So my friends started sending me money, after a while, I started seeing crazy amount of money in my account. I started seeing regular people, fans they started sending me money."

It would be recalled that Davido raised N200M over 72 hours after he shared his account details on social media.

He later donated the entire money to orphanages across the country.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Rick Ross posts teaser about Hamisa Mobetto's birthday after saucy Dubai trip [SCREENSHOT]

Rick Ross posts teaser about Hamisa Mobetto's birthday after saucy Dubai trip [SCREENSHOT]

Rick Ross and Hamisa Mobetto video, Vera Sidika steps out looking snatched month after giving birth & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Rick Ross and Hamisa Mobetto video, Vera Sidika steps out looking snatched month after giving birth & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Kanye West shares photo kissing Kim Kardashian after admitting he wants her back

Kanye West shares photo kissing Kim Kardashian after admitting he wants her back

'I never said donate money to me' - Davido clears air on largess received from fans during CNN interview

'I never said donate money to me' - Davido clears air on largess received from fans during CNN interview

Rema goes on a Twitter rant, after DJ Neptune presumably releases his song without his consent

Rema goes on a Twitter rant, after DJ Neptune presumably releases his song without his consent

Rick Ross & Hamisa Mobetto's Dubai vacation makes headlines in US [Video]

Rick Ross & Hamisa Mobetto's Dubai vacation makes headlines in US [Video]

Britney Spears says she's shot a new film

Britney Spears says she's shot a new film

Vera Sidika steps out looking all snatched up, 1 month after giving birth [Photos]

Vera Sidika steps out looking all snatched up, 1 month after giving birth [Photos]

Willy Paul on a bitter rant after Sanaipei Tande refused to collabo with him

Willy Paul on a bitter rant after Sanaipei Tande refused to collabo with him

Trending

Where is Mr Tembo? Ex-Tahidi High principal resurfaces [Video]

Former Tahidi High actor Joseph Omari alias Mr Tembo

Fred Obachi Machoka’s heartfelt message to his wife of 41 years [Photos]

Fred Obachi Machoka and his wife Sophie

Diana Marua hospitalized, Bahati gives update [Photos]

Bahati’s wife Diana Marua Hospitalized [Photos]

Zari Hassan lectures Tanzanians over her viral black innerwear video

Zari Hassan