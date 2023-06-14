The sports category has moved to a new website.

Davido publicly acknowledges his second son, Dawson

Anna Ajayi

The singer once conducted a DNA test to validate Dawson as his son.

Davido's publicly announced his second son, Dawson
Davido's publicly announced his second son, Dawson

The artist spoke about his newly acknowledged child during an interview on the popular AB Talks show.

While discussing the significance of naming his daughters after his late mother, Davido proudly acknowledged his fourth child and second son, Dawson.

He said, "I named both my daughters after my mum. Hailey is the exact replica of my mum; my second daughter is just like my mum. It's crazy. It's like she came in her. I have a son too. His name is Dawson. He lives in London right now."

Previously, rumours had circulated about Davido's involvement with Larissa London, leading to speculation of another child.

Fans had noticed a striking resemblance between the boy and the artist, fueling the rumours.

While Davido had initially remained silent about the matter, recent reveals have now confirmed his connection to Dawson.

Reportedly, the Unavailable crooner had initially sought to verify the paternity through a DNA test due to his uncertainty.

Despite previously denying any connection to the child, the results of the DNA test undoubtedly established that Dawson Adeleke is indeed Davido's biological son.

After two years of speculation and silence, the singer has finally acknowledged and openly spoken about his son, Dawson.

Watch the full interview:

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.
