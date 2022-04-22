RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido reveals he is in a relationship

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Davido's last publicly known relationship was with Chioma Rowland.

Nigerian music star Davido [Instagram/Davido]
Nigerian music star Davido [Instagram/Davido]

Nigerian music star David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has revealed that he is in a relationship.

Recommended articles

The music star made this known while reacting to a post by his record label signee and friend, Peruzzi.

Peruzzi took to his Instagram page on Thursday, April 21, 2022, where he hinted about his friends being single.

Davido reveals he is in a relationship
Davido reveals he is in a relationship Pulse Nigeria

"All My Niggas Single. Damn,'' he wrote.

While responding to the post, Davido cleared the air about his relationship status.

"Me I’m not," he wrote.

Davido has been mute about his relationship since his alleged split with his fiancee, Chioma Rowland.

However, the two were spotted together earlier in the year during a family gathering.

Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland [Instagram/TheChefChi]
Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland [Instagram/TheChefChi] Pulse Nigeria

The singer and the mother of his son, Ifeanyi, were spotted hanging out with some of Davido's family members including his elder brother, Adewale, cousin B-Red and personal lawyer, Bobo Ajudua and their families.

That was the second time Davido and Chioma were spotted hanging out in public since their alleged split.

In 2021, they hosted friends and family at their son's birthday party.

Davido and his fiancee, Chioma [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]
Davido and his fiancee, Chioma [Instagram/DavidoOfficial] Pulse Nigeria

Davido and Chioma's relationship took a nosedive in Feb 2021, when Davido was spotted holding hands with Yafai, an Instagram model while on holiday in the Caribbean.

This was followed, by a series of loved-up photos of the two that broke the Internet in March 2020.

Chioma and Davido started dating in late 2017 and went exclusive the following year.

The music star proposed to her in 2019, days after their introduction.

They welcomed their son, Ifeanyi that same year.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Davido reveals he is in a relationship

Davido reveals he is in a relationship

Wizkid replies Banky W over wedding absence remarks

Wizkid replies Banky W over wedding absence remarks

Kanze Dena's sweet message to son Amani as he turns 16

Kanze Dena's sweet message to son Amani as he turns 16

Pascal Tokodi and Grace Ekirapa welcome newborn on his birthday [Photos]

Pascal Tokodi and Grace Ekirapa welcome newborn on his birthday [Photos]

Snoop Dogg says his latest album made $21 million in the metaverse on the first day, and 34,000 downloads in the real world

Snoop Dogg says his latest album made $21 million in the metaverse on the first day, and 34,000 downloads in the real world

Banky W says he was disappointed with Wizkid for not showing up at his wedding

Banky W says he was disappointed with Wizkid for not showing up at his wedding

I want to do a collabo with Rihanna - Diamond Platnumz opens up

I want to do a collabo with Rihanna - Diamond Platnumz opens up

Rihanna's boyfriend A$AP Rocky reportedly arrested

Rihanna's boyfriend A$AP Rocky reportedly arrested

Burna Boy, Megan Thee Stallion, & Latto to perform at Billboard Music Awards

Burna Boy, Megan Thee Stallion, & Latto to perform at Billboard Music Awards

Trending

Jalang'o & wife Amina launch their own restaurant in Nairobi CBD [Video]

Jalang’o & wife Amina launch their own restaurant in Nairobi CBD [Video]

Citizen TV's Joyce Omondi mourns Waihiga's younger sister

Waihiga and Joyce (Instagram)

Joke Silva, Ini Edo, Uche Jombo, others attend Rita Dominic's wedding

A cross section of Nigerian celebrities present at Rita Dominic's wedding in Owerri [SamuelSmith]

Lady accused of having an affair with Rihanna's boyfriend breaks silence

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and fashion designer Amina Mauddi [Instagram/RockVRih] [Instagram/AminaMauddi]