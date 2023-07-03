The sports category has moved to a new website.

Davido speaks amid pregnancy allegations, thanks his fans

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

OBO has broken his silence, but it's not what you were expecting.

Davido thanks his fans and supporters for the love shown to him [Instagram/Davido]
David Adeleke, famously known as Davido, expressed his gratitude to his fans for supporting him. This happened amid the baby mama and pregnancy scandal that took place over the last week of June 2023.

After his show-stopping performance at the Afronation Festival finale in Portugal, the afrobeats star took a moment to thank his fans in a Tweet.

His tweet read, "Thankful for the most amazing fans, thankful that you come out each time to support and watch me do what I love the most. I don’t take this for granted for real!”

Last week, the star caught heat for days on end across social media because of the infidelity and pregnancy allegations levied against him by three women.

First was an American named Anita Brown, who alleged that the singer impregnated her and showed up with receipts to prove their sexual encounters.

Next was a French 22-year-old named Ivanna Bey, who came up with the same claims as well as her proof.

The last was a Nigerian woman named Chisom, who levied her claim that the entertainer had paid her off to get an abortion after impregnating her; she also posted incriminating evidence to prove that they had sexual encounters.

Davido announced his marriage to his fiancée, Chioma Rowland, at the beginning of 2023. As a result of this fact, the alleged pregnancy stories raked up a lot of buzz and trended for days.

The entertainer has yet to speak on these claims and remains silent on the matter.

