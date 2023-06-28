The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Davido's alleged sidechick claims pregnancy for star, shows receipts

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The internet is buzzing as yet another woman has surfaced with pregnancy claims for Davido.

International superstar Davido and Anita Brown who claims to be pregnant by him.
International superstar Davido and Anita Brown who claims to be pregnant by him.

She first popped up on Sunday June 25, 2023, with pregnancy claims, but later retracted her statement; saying that her account got hacked.

In the late hours of Tuesday, June 27, 2023, she resurfaced with her claims, this time with a positive pregnancy test and receipts.

Responding to people who called her a one-night stand, Brown announced that she has been in a relationship of sorts with the singer since 2017 when she met him in Dubai, until the pandemic in 2020.

Following the backlash, she went ahead to post receipts to back up her claim on Instagram; thus revealing incriminating Snapchat, Instagram and Imessage conversations.

Anita browns alleged conversation with Davido.
Anita browns alleged conversation with Davido.

These series of conversations were between her and the star; as well as conversations with his cousin, Clarks Adeleke.

Anita Brown's alleged Snapchat conversation with Davidos cousin; Clarks
Anita Brown's alleged Snapchat conversation with Davidos cousin; Clarks

In these screenshots, it seems as though the Clarks tried to pay the woman off to 'take care of the pregnancy', but she refused.

Anita Browns Alleged conversation with Davido's cousin; Clarks
Anita Browns Alleged conversation with Davido's cousin; Clarks

According to her, she was unaware of the fact that Davido was married, she reiterated that she had no intentions of ruining the Afrobeat stars marriage.

In her long Instagram story rant, she said, "What really kills me is this married man narrative that y'all are dragging, like, oh I'm with a married man. Cut it out, I did not know he was married on God. Go to his page, does he look like he's married? I may be a fornicator, but never an adulterer, calm down".

This is not the first time someone has claimed to be pregnant for Davido. According to punch newspaper In 2017, a woman named Ayotomide Labinjo claimed to have had an affair with the star which resulted in a child.

Labinjo claimed that Davido was the father of her three-year-old daughter, Anuoluwapo. However, the singer denied these claims.

This is a developing story.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola
