RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

D'banj celebrates 42nd birthday in grand style

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
D'banj celebrates 42nd birthday in grand style
D'banj celebrates 42nd birthday in grand style

To celebrate the special day, he hosted friends and family at a beautiful party at the Ebony Place located on the exclusive Victoria Island.

Recommended articles

To kick start the birthday bash, Beverly Osu said a word of prayer for the celebrant.

D'banj celebrates 42nd birthday in grand style
D'banj celebrates 42nd birthday in grand style Pulse Nigeria
D'banj celebrates 42nd birthday in grand style
D'banj celebrates 42nd birthday in grand style Pulse Nigeria

Among those who graced the party were IK Osagioduwa, Wande Coal, Ikechukwu, YCee and Beverly Osu.

DJ Obi was on the wheels of steel as he made guests dance all evening.

DJ Obi was on the wheels of steel as he made guests dance all evening.
DJ Obi was on the wheels of steel as he made guests dance all evening. Pulse Nigeria
D'banj celebrates 42nd birthday in grand style
D'banj celebrates 42nd birthday in grand style Pulse Nigeria
D'banj celebrates 42nd birthday in grand style
D'banj celebrates 42nd birthday in grand style Pulse Nigeria

One of the highlights of the evening was the performance by some of the finalists from the last season's edition of Nigerian Idols.

Nigerian singer Skiibii also performed to the delight of the guests.

D'banj celebrates 42nd birthday in grand style
D'banj celebrates 42nd birthday in grand style Pulse Nigeria
D'banj celebrates 42nd birthday in grand style
D'banj celebrates 42nd birthday in grand style Pulse Nigeria

The birthday celebrant and his wife, Lineo, with some of their friends, later did the traditional cutting of the birthday cake.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I was married at 19 and divorced - Huddah Monroe spills the beans

I was married at 19 and divorced - Huddah Monroe spills the beans

D'banj celebrates 42nd birthday in grand style

D'banj celebrates 42nd birthday in grand style

Jamaica's Tarrus Riley set to headline Koroga Festival in Naivasha

Jamaica's Tarrus Riley set to headline Koroga Festival in Naivasha

Jalang'o issues update on theft of over Sh1 million from his car

Jalang'o issues update on theft of over Sh1 million from his car

Vanessa Mdee's fiancé, Rotimi, launches skincare line

Vanessa Mdee's fiancé, Rotimi, launches skincare line

Diamond excites fans as he spends quality time with son Naseeb Jnr in Nairobi [Video]

Diamond excites fans as he spends quality time with son Naseeb Jnr in Nairobi [Video]

Zuchu becomes 1st female East African artiste to hit 2M YouTube subscribers

Zuchu becomes 1st female East African artiste to hit 2M YouTube subscribers

Former Machachari actor Tyler Mbaya in mourning

Former Machachari actor Tyler Mbaya in mourning

Speculation rife as Diamond, Zari Hassan land in Nairobi

Speculation rife as Diamond, Zari Hassan land in Nairobi

Trending

Alex Mwakideu reacts on Jalango's stolen money

Alex Mwakideu with Jalango staffers

Bahati calls out wife Diana Marua over her dressing

Singer Bahati and Diana Marua

Zari Hassan finally arrives in Kenya ahead of her All White Party [Photos]

Zari Hassan lands in Kenya

Top Kameme FM presenter Muthoni Wa Kirumba quits after 12 years

Kameme FM presenter Muthoni Wa Kirumba and President Uhuru Kenyatta posing for a photo