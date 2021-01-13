Actress Catherine Kamau aka Kate Actress is mourning the sudden demise of her brother-in-law identified as Brian Safari.

A heartbroken Kate, shared the sad news via her Instagram, stating that her sister had lost her best friend, noting that indeed death never prepares anyone. She went ahead to ask her over 1.6 million followers to pray for her family.

"My niece lost her daddy 💔..my sister her bestest friend .Damn!! Death never prepares you .Brian ,I have so much respect for you , you loved your daughter so much , she was your world , my sister, nyambu is lost.

Still trying to comprehend that you are not here anymore, mum has lost her son , your family is devastated brian , you left so soon . This hurts 💔💔💔, WE LOVED YOU BABA BUNBUN (SAMARA).REST IN PEACE BRIAN SAFARI. Remember us in your prayers fam 🙏” reads Kate Actress Announcement.

Kate Actress's Brother in-law and family

Following the revelation, fans and celebrities took to the comment section to condole with the actress and her family.

Condolences messages

millychebby “I am soooo sorry for your loss hun may God give your family peace that surpuses human understanding?”

jmatubia “Pole sana to you and your family 🙏🙏🙏”

abelmutua “So sad Yaani. Devastating. May you find solace”

The late Brian Safari

alicekamande “Pole sana as a family. May the Lord comfort you🙏”

millywajesus “So sorry for your loss.😭”

phoinahaircollection “Poleni sana babe”

terryannechebet “Poleni sana to your sister and family. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽”

muthonidrummerqueen “Sending you and your whole family comfort”

christinewawira “So sorry for this loss ♥️🙏🏾 keeping you all in prayer”

nanaowiti “I’m so sorry for your loss @kate_actress . May God comfort you and the whole family”

nickmutuma “Sincerest condolences to you and your family mama k ❤️”

officialjanetmbugua “So sorry 💔🙏🏾”

sheilamwanyigha “Pole sana for this terrible loss. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽”

wanjiru_mbugua “So sorry for your loss dear. Blessed are those who mourn. For they shall be comforted. Have Peace Sis🙏”

captainotoyo “My sincere Condolences @kate_actress Mwenyezi Mungu awape nguvu na uwezo him we shall all return to)”

celestinegachuhi “😰, my sincere condolences to you and your family 🙏🙏🙏 it is well”

lizzntonjira “Sending you hugs ....poleni sana ❤️❤️”

wa_thaish “😥😥😥..Praying for strength upon the whole family”

mi.s.s_hurricane “RIP take heart ♥️♥️ may he rest with the angels”

judykilonzo “🙏🏾May the Lord comfort and strengthen the family in Jesus name”