Debarl Inea finds new home at KTN

According to sources inside the media station, Debarl has already been spotted at the offices along Mombasa Road.

Standard Media had offered the anchor a chance to join the station in 2020 but he declined after the parties failed to agree on the terms.

At the time he had just left NTV where he was hosting the breakfast show alongside different guests.

He then moved to K24 where he replaced Anne Kiguta as a host of Punchline that airs every Sunday night.

Journalists (L to R) Brenda Wanga, Debarl Inea, Sharon Baranga and Ken Mijungu who have all been fired from NTV Pulse Live Kenya

The NTV Exodus

Last year, Inea who used to host the breakfast show dubbed “AMLIVE” summarized his exit message in just 33 words, thanking NTV for the opportunity to work with them.

"It was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair." Thank you NMG for the opportunity. Work continues apace” read Debarl Inea’s tweet.

He was among top talents that were fired by Nation Media Group back in July last year in a bid to remain afloat in the tough economic times, brought around by the Novel Coronavirus.