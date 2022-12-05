RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Dennis Okari bids farewell after being fired by NTV

Denis Mwangi

Dennis Okari's exit marks the end of his 8-year run at NTV, where he broke stories that shook the nation.

NTV’s senior investigative journalist Dennis Okari has left Nation Media Group, after falling victim to the ongoing staff restructuring.

Okari, who has had a rosy career in media, confirmed his departure from the station in a farewell message to his fans on Monday, 5, December 2022.

My assignment at NTV has come to an end. I am grateful to God for the opportunity to serve. I gave it my all, but I would not have done it without the help of an incredible team.

I hope they continue to shine. It's time to move on to something bigger and greater than myself,” he said in a farewell post.

His exit marks the end of his 8-year run at NTV where he broke stories that shook the nation, such as Covid-19 Millionaires and Red Alert that exposed how some supermarkets use unsafe methods to preserve meat and make it look fresher.

Okari returned to NTV in 2015, after a brief stint at BBC where covered the Mpeketoni attack near Lamu, in which over 60 people were killed by gunmen.

In the one year he worked at BBC, he said the media house did not give him the space he needed to execute his stories.

"A couple of reasons made me leave BBC. I always felt like I wasn't telling the kind of stories I wanted to tell.

"I really wanted to tell my stories, but BBC was not giving me that platform. BBC is like a beast, and there are so many people, and there is no space for you to tell the African story the way you want to tell it," Okari stated in a past interview.

He has also worked for The Standard Group, Radio Africa Group, KBC, Metro TV, Metro FM, Family Media and Baraka FM.

Okari is the latest victim of the retrenchment days after former colleague Mark Masai was also let go after a 14-year stint at the station.

