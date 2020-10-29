NTV Investigative reporter and news anchor Dennis Okari opened up after the quack doctor he exposed in 2018, Mugo wa Wairimu was sentenced to 11 years in jail.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Okari said he investigated the fake doctor for about 3 months, and painfully watched videos of the heinous acts he did to the women who visited his clinic for treatment.

He went on to state that he was happy that justice had finally been served.

“I investigated this quack doctor Mugo wa Wairimu for nearly 3 months in 2018. After painfully watching his deranged activities and what he did to women, finally justice is served. 11 years in prison/ pay fine of Sh1.4M #QuackClinic @ntvkenya,” said Dennis Okari.

File image of Mugo wa Wairimu

His words came shortly after Mugo wa Wairimu was found guilty of various crimes and was on Wednesday fined Sh1.4 million or serve 11 years in prison for running an unlicensed clinic.

Other charges against the quack doctor included: unlawfully operating an unregistered pharmacy, and operating a medical laboratory without a license from the Kenya Medical Laboratory Practitioners.

He was also charged for practicing as an unregistered nurse.