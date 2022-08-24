Kenyans elated as Ombachi gets featured by international media

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kenyans elated as Ombachi gets featured on international media

Ombachi is once again trending

Dennis Ombachi aka Roaming Chef gets featured on First We Feast
Popular chef-cum-rugby player Dennis Ombachi is once again on the limelight after some of his food related videos were highlighted by popular American online media franchise, First We Feast.

First We Feast is home to popular shows including Hot Ones, Food Grails, The Burger Show, Pizza Wars, Snacked, Food Skills, and Feast Mansion.

Taking to their social media on the wee hours of Wednesday morning, the media company published a three minute 33 second long video featuring Ombachi on the First We Feast social media channels.

In the video, Ombachi can been seen preparing two dishes; Crispy fried fish with chilli garlic vinegar dipping sauce as well as pork chops and creamy mashed potatoes with mushroom gravy.

Joshua Bassingthwaighte (L) of Samurai RFC, tackles Dennis Ombachi of Kenya's national team Shujaa during the final of Safari Sevens, Kenya's annual rugby sevens tournament with professional and amature teams, in Nairobi, Kenya, on November 11, 2018. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP) (Photo credit should read YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
READ: Why rugby star Dennis Ombachi is trending again

The video describes how Ombachi is a self taught chef who has managed to develop a unique but most importantly "next level kind of recipes."

First We Feast further describes Ombachi as an "Olympian who knows the importance of a healthy and well-balanced meal." It should be noted that Ombachi took part in the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Brazil, where Shujaa finished in position 11.

Following the release of the video, Kenyans flooded the comment section pleading with First We Feast to feature the former Mwamba player to feature on popular show, Hot Ones.

Hot Ones is an American YouTube talk show, created by Christopher Schonberger and Sean Evans and produced by First We Feast and Complex Media.

Its basic premise involves celebrities being interviewed by Evans over a platter of increasingly spicy chicken wings.

