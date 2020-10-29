Deputy President William Ruto has expressed the willingness to support young people in the creative industry following his meeting with Saldido Records CEO Wilson Abubakar Radido, popularly known as Willy Paul.

In a tweet, DP Ruto mentioned that he had agreed to partner with Willy Paul and other creatives in the quest to make the creative economy flourish in the country.

“We are investing in the dreams of young people through creative arts with the appreciation that music, dance, drama, and more can promote positive and powerful economic and social transformation in our society.

During an engagement with Wilson Abubakar Radido, popularly known as Willy Paul of the popular hit song “Sitolia”. We agreed to partner in our journey to make the creative economy flourish, Karen, Nairobi County” reads DP Ruto’s Statement.

Deputy President William Ruto with singer Willy Paul

The Statement sparked mixed reactions among his followers, with a section arguing that the best way to support creatives is by putting in places structures that will enable them realize their dreams instead of boardroom meetings.

Others stated that the DP is on the right track by showing the willing to partner with young people running the music industry in Kenya.

Reactions

Tom Ngari Snr “This is funny...Dp anaendea youths washamake it.... leaving wenye wanasuffer uku nje...he is just looking for an influencer.... otherwise there is nothing coming our way as youths....the struggle will be the same...under different leadership”

JM Kariuki KE “We Support you sir. Continue with the great work which you are doing. The future is Luminous with William Ruto”

Daniel Onyango “As a creative what we need is a responsive government policies and programmes within the creative sector, meeting some of the creative without looking into the real challenges within the sector will not solve the issue”

Kennedy Kosiom “The art of picking only few individuals to create a perspective of your governance lazima ikome. You can attend to all youths through good government policies”

Mahush Demathew “Promote even upcoming artists i have several who doesn't have capital to record and show their talents to the world”