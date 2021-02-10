Details have emerged on Diamond Platnumz trip to Nairobi over the weekend, after he was spotted landing in the country aboard a private Jet.

Reports indicate that the Jeje hit maker was flown into the country for a private performance at Birthday party of a Child who was turning one-year-old.

Upon touch down, the singer was picked at the airport by the latest G-Wagon and a Bentley. He was in company of his photographer Lukamba, Official DJ Romy Jons, Bouncer and Dancer Mose Iyobo.

Diamond Platnumz at the party

Videos seen by Pulse Live, capture Platnumz staging a beautiful performance at the said Birthday Party, that was a highly guarded secret from the public eye. Word has it that, despite the WCB President performing at a friend’s organized party, he was paid good money.

However, the names of the couple that flew Diamond and his team to Nairobi are yet to be revealed.

Diamond Platnumz

After the party, Chibu Dangote was able to link up with son Naseeb Junior going by a series of videos shared on his Insta-stories. The two could be seen enjoying father-son moments and all we can say, it looks priceless.

Video