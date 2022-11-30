Sh25M monthly payments & other details of Kanye and Kim's divorce settlement

According to the documents filed in Los Angeles superior court, the two celebrities agreed to joint legal custody and equal access to their four children.

The US rapper will be required to pay his ex-wife $200,000 (Sh25 million) every month in child support, with Kim also contributing her share of the children’s expenses.

Business Insider USA

They will both cater for the children’s living expenses, private security, as well as education.

The Associated Press reported that neither of the two celebrities will pay the other spousal support.

In terms of property sharing, the celebrities kept their assest and investments largely separate through a prenuptial agreement.

Kim and Kanye started dating in 2012 and welcomed their first kid in 2013. The Donda rapper proposed later that year.

The two were married on May 24, 2014, in an Italian wedding at a Renaissance-era stronghold in Florence, US.

Kanye West apologies to Kim Kardashian for any stress he may have caused her

In September, Kanye, who legally changed his name to Ye, apologised to Kim over any stress he may have caused her during their messy divorce.

The billionaire rapper made this known during an interview with 'Good Morning America' on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

"This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger,'' he said.