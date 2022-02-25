RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Details of Nyashinski’s much hyped Shin City finally revealed [Photos]

Dennis Milimo

Nyashinski officially invites fans to join him at Shin City

Details of award-winning Kenyan hip-hop artiste, Nyashinski’s Shin City have finally emerged after weeks of keeping his fans and followers guessing.

For the past few weeks, Shinski has been teasing his fans with incredible photos on social media, after revealing that he has plans to put up a city for his diehard fans.

Information reaching our entertainment desk reveal that Shin city is Nyashinski’s fictional brainchild that will give his fans a chance to enjoy experiential collaborations of music come April 16th 2022.

“Nyashinski officially invites you to join him as he opens the gates to Shin City on April 16th 2022 at the Carnivore grounds.

“Shin City is the fictional brainchild of Nyashinski that will provide an opportunity for fans to immerse all their sense in an incredible collaboration of music, experiential and story-telling,” a statement on Shin City expounds.

Just the other day, the rapper raised eyebrows among his fans after deleting all his posts on Instagram.

The drastic action followed an electrifying weekend performance staged by the Mungu Pekee hitmaker at the Two Rivers Mall along Limuru Road, Nairobi.

Fans who could not attend the show were eager to catch a glimpse of how things went down, from photos and videos shared by the rapper as was his custom, but to their surprise, Nyashinski pulled a different card.

During the concert dubbed The Nyashinski Experience, the rapper walked his fans down memory lane, narrating how he quit music and moved to the United States.

“Many of you know my story, nilikuwa narap kitambo alafu nikaacha nikaishia, alafu nikarudi. Show ikianza si niliwaambia nazeeka kidogo, so what I have realized is I have a responsibility to you. Every time I release a song for you to listen to, I give it my all and this is to all artistes, [know that] all the songs you release, you will have to live it. Do what you love,” said Nyashinski.

The rapper also disclosed that he would soon build a city named after himself, and in a special way for his diehard fans.

“I’m building a city for you guys. This is the first time I’m telling you about this and when it’s done you will remember this moment,” revealed Nyashinski.

It is not immediately clear whether the musician was speaking literally or figuratively but as it stands now his statement was figurative.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

