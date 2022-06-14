RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diamond & Zari's Young, Famous & African series earns 1st international nomination

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Netflix series Young, Famous and African goes international ahead of season 2

Netflix series Young, Famous and African nominated at National Reality TV Awards in the United Kingdom
Netflix series Young, Famous and African nominated at National Reality TV Awards in the United Kingdom

WCB Wasafi President Diamond Platnumz, his baby mama Zari Hassan and the whole crew for Young, Famous and African series have made a huge milestone after earning their first international nomination.

Recommended articles

The Young, Famous and African series that airs on Netflix has been nominated in the 11th annual National Reality TV Awards in the United Kingdom.

The trendy series has been nominated in the Best International Show Category alongside other shows.

The gala for the National Reality TV Awards has been scheduled to go down on July 28th, 2022 at the Porchester Hall, Bayswater, London.

Netflix series Young, Famous and African nominated at National Reality TV Awards in the United Kingdom
Netflix series Young, Famous and African nominated at National Reality TV Awards in the United Kingdom Netflix series Young, Famous and African nominated at National Reality TV Awards in the United Kingdom Pulse Live Kenya

“The 11th Annual #NationalRealityTVAwards returns on the 28th of July 2022 at #PorchesterHall. Congratulations to #YoungFamousAndAfrican nominated for Best International Show 2022 at the National Reality TV Awards 2022. Voting is now live at National Reality TV Awards Website,” read a post from National Reality TV Awards.

The Best International Show category for the year 2022 has the following nominees; Too Hot to Handle

Below Deck

Love is Blind

Selling Sunset

The Ultimatum – Marry or Move on

Young, Famous & African

Is it Cake?

I Am Georgina

The show, which premiered on March 18 2022 is the first unscripted African reality series on Netflix, with seven sizzling episodes featuring some of the continent’s biggest personalities.

Also Read: 4 good reasons to watch Young, Famous & African on Netflix [Review]

Diamond & Zari’s Young,Famous and African series earns 1st international nomination
Diamond & Zari’s Young,Famous and African series earns 1st international nomination Diamond & Zari’s Young,Famous and African series earns 1st international nomination Pulse Live Kenya

Young, Famous & African cast is made of a few select stars from South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda as they manoeuvre tempestuous love lives, feuds and demanding careers in the city of bling, Johannesburg, South Africa.

The reality series includes couple 2Baba and Annie Macaulay-Idibia, celebrity stylist Swanky Jerry, actor Khanyi Mbau, musician Diamond Platnumz, rapper Nadia Nakai, businesswoman Zari ‘The Bosslady’ Hassan, broadcaster and TV producer Andile Ncube, and radio jockey Naked DJ.

Diamond & Zari’s Young,Famous and African series earns 1st international nomination
Diamond & Zari’s Young,Famous and African series earns 1st international nomination Diamond & Zari’s Young,Famous and African series earns 1st international nomination Pulse Live Kenya

Much like other reality series that follow rich folk, Young, Famous & African chronicles the everyday lives and projects of people with several digits on their bank accounts so the audience can get a glimpse of how the other side lives.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mulamwah finally meets Ezekiel Mutua as they bury their 1 year hatchet [Photos]

Mulamwah finally meets Ezekiel Mutua as they bury their 1 year hatchet [Photos]

Diamond & Zari's Young, Famous & African series earns 1st international nomination

Diamond & Zari's Young, Famous & African series earns 1st international nomination

Rapper Cashy denies being a homewrecker, throws shade at ex-lover Khaligraph again

Rapper Cashy denies being a homewrecker, throws shade at ex-lover Khaligraph again

'Get set...Greenlight!' Netflix confirms 'Squid Game 2'

'Get set...Greenlight!' Netflix confirms 'Squid Game 2'

Stunning photos of Zari Hassan & her new 'Ben10' boyfriend after dumping Choppa

Stunning photos of Zari Hassan & her new 'Ben10' boyfriend after dumping Choppa

Socialite Amber Ray introduces new boyfriend to the world [Photos]

Socialite Amber Ray introduces new boyfriend to the world [Photos]

Vera Sidika's daughter Asia Brown launches her first business at 6 months

Vera Sidika's daughter Asia Brown launches her first business at 6 months

Serah Teshna throws expensive party for son with Victor Wanyama at 9 months

Serah Teshna throws expensive party for son with Victor Wanyama at 9 months

Flaqo shares illness that caused him sleepless nights for months

Flaqo shares illness that caused him sleepless nights for months

Trending

Jalang'o issues update on theft of over Sh1 million from his car

Jalango'semployees Eli Omundu Khumunndu and Morrison Litiema on the run after stealing money from his car

Diamond excites fans as he spends quality time with son Naseeb Jnr in Nairobi [Video]

Diamond excites fans as he spends quality time with son Naseeb Jnr

Speculation rife as Diamond, Zari Hassan land in Nairobi

Zari Hassan with Diamond Platnumz

Zari Hassan finally arrives in Kenya ahead of her All White Party [Photos]

Zari Hassan lands in Kenya