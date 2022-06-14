Diamond & Zari's Young, Famous & African series earns 1st international nomination

The Young, Famous and African series that airs on Netflix has been nominated in the 11th annual National Reality TV Awards in the United Kingdom.

The trendy series has been nominated in the Best International Show Category alongside other shows.

The gala for the National Reality TV Awards has been scheduled to go down on July 28th, 2022 at the Porchester Hall, Bayswater, London.

“The 11th Annual #NationalRealityTVAwards returns on the 28th of July 2022 at #PorchesterHall. Congratulations to #YoungFamousAndAfrican nominated for Best International Show 2022 at the National Reality TV Awards 2022. Voting is now live at National Reality TV Awards Website,” read a post from National Reality TV Awards.

The Best International Show category for the year 2022 has the following nominees; Too Hot to Handle

Below Deck

Love is Blind

Selling Sunset

The Ultimatum – Marry or Move on

Young, Famous & African

Is it Cake?

I Am Georgina

Young, Famous & African Premiered on March 18, 2022

The show, which premiered on March 18 2022 is the first unscripted African reality series on Netflix, with seven sizzling episodes featuring some of the continent’s biggest personalities.

Young, Famous & African cast is made of a few select stars from South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda as they manoeuvre tempestuous love lives, feuds and demanding careers in the city of bling, Johannesburg, South Africa.

The reality series includes couple 2Baba and Annie Macaulay-Idibia, celebrity stylist Swanky Jerry, actor Khanyi Mbau, musician Diamond Platnumz, rapper Nadia Nakai, businesswoman Zari ‘The Bosslady’ Hassan, broadcaster and TV producer Andile Ncube, and radio jockey Naked DJ.

