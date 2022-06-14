Diamond & Zari's Young, Famous & African series earns 1st international nomination

WCB Wasafi President Diamond Platnumz, his baby mama Zari Hassan and the whole crew for Young, Famous and African series have made a huge milestone after earning their first international nomination.
The Young, Famous and African series that airs on Netflix has been nominated in the 11th annual National Reality TV Awards in the United Kingdom.
The trendy series has been nominated in the Best International Show Category alongside other shows.
The gala for the National Reality TV Awards has been scheduled to go down on July 28th, 2022 at the Porchester Hall, Bayswater, London.
“The 11th Annual #NationalRealityTVAwards returns on the 28th of July 2022 at #PorchesterHall. Congratulations to #YoungFamousAndAfrican nominated for Best International Show 2022 at the National Reality TV Awards 2022. Voting is now live at National Reality TV Awards Website,” read a post from National Reality TV Awards.
The Best International Show category for the year 2022 has the following nominees; Too Hot to Handle
Below Deck
Love is Blind
Selling Sunset
The Ultimatum – Marry or Move on
Young, Famous & African
Is it Cake?
I Am Georgina
Young, Famous & African Premiered on March 18, 2022
The show, which premiered on March 18 2022 is the first unscripted African reality series on Netflix, with seven sizzling episodes featuring some of the continent’s biggest personalities.
Young, Famous & African cast is made of a few select stars from South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda as they manoeuvre tempestuous love lives, feuds and demanding careers in the city of bling, Johannesburg, South Africa.
The reality series includes couple 2Baba and Annie Macaulay-Idibia, celebrity stylist Swanky Jerry, actor Khanyi Mbau, musician Diamond Platnumz, rapper Nadia Nakai, businesswoman Zari ‘The Bosslady’ Hassan, broadcaster and TV producer Andile Ncube, and radio jockey Naked DJ.
Much like other reality series that follow rich folk, Young, Famous & African chronicles the everyday lives and projects of people with several digits on their bank accounts so the audience can get a glimpse of how the other side lives.
