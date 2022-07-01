Zuchu's video grinding on her boss Diamond set tongues wagging

The songstress hosted a private listening party of her two songs Jaro and Fire at her premises and videos from the occasion have left tongues wagging.

The video in question captures the Sukari hitmaker dancing and grinding on her boss suggestively – something that has left many with questions.

For the longest time, the two have been rumoured to be in a romantic relationship and their actions are definitely speaking louder than their words.

The two have continued to raise eyebrows on the status of their relationship with a section of their fans asking them to come out of the closest.

However, Chibu Dangote has always insisted that his relationship with Zuchu remains that of a boss and his employee.

In May, Zichu gifted her boss Diamond Platnumz a new pair of Off-White Odsy-1000 Arrow-motif sneakers.

A cross check done by this writer indicates that a pair of the Arrow-motif sneakers retails at Sh72, 411 which is equivalent to $623 as per Farfetch.com an apparel website.

The singer was first spotted rocking the expensive sneakers on a day her was leaving Tanzania for Abidjan in Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) for a concert.

Just the other day, the Fire hit-maker kissed her boss in the Mtasubiri music video and fans could not keep calm.

Zuchu the record breaker

Amid the dating rumours, Zuchu who was officially unveiled as a WCB signee back in April 2020 has been setting and breaking her own records with just months into the music industry.

Major boost as Zuchu's billboard goes live at Times Square, New York Pulse Live Kenya

In 2021, Zuchu made history - becoming the artiste with the most watched song on YouTube for the year 2021 in the whole of Sub-Saharan Africa. The song also remains the most watched song in the whole of East Africa by a solo artiste at 73 million views and counting.

In June 2022, Tanzanian singer become the first East African female to hit the two million subscribers mark on YouTube - two years since she joined the music industry.

“Thank you so much, 2,000,000 million subscribers on YouTube. First East African female artist to ever reach this milestone! The 4th female artist in Africa.