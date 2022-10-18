RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diamond deletes viral video lying to his children

Amos Robi

The video had garnered over 100K views with thousands of comments to it

Singer Diamond Platnumz
Singer Diamond Platnumz

Tanzanian Bongo star Diamond Platnumz has been forced to delete the video where he denied having other children with other women.

Read Also

In the video where he is having a comnversation with Zari and their kids Latifah and Nillan, Diamond makes the assurance that he has no other children with other women besides their mother, Zari.

The video however did not sit well with Diamond’s sister, Esma Platnumz and his mother, Mama Dangote who castigated the utterances of the star.

“Why didn’t you mention your look-alike twin who you even share a birthday, what you did was not right,” Mama Dangote said.

READ: Diamond's children ask tough questions about breakup with Zari [Video]

Diamond Platnumz, Zari Hassan and their two children
Diamond Platnumz, Zari Hassan and their two children Diamond Platnumz, Zari Hassan and their two children Pulse Live Kenya

Esma Platnumz on the other hand bashed her sibling’s sentiments saying he was laying a wrong foundation for his children saying he should instead organize for a meet-up with all his children.

“You have really wronged the children, you should have told them they have another sibling, Tom Kaka so that they build a strong loving relationship from a young age and maybe even get to meet,” Esma said.

Tanzanian socialite Hamisa Mobetto who also has a child with the singer reacted to the video.

Hamisa made a post with a caption that read," Whole time I'm the love of my life. 🤩"

Diamond and his son Naseeb Junior
Diamond and his son Naseeb Junior Diamond and his son Naseeb Junior Pulse Live Kenya

Hamisa also said that Zari could be the reason their children have not met noting that her child of Tanasha Donna have met before.

"Tanasha and I are in good terms, we communicate a lot but the one with the problem is our colleague (Zari). She undervalues us, and perhaps that’s the reason she doesn’t want to have all of our children meeting but its okay," Hamisa said.

Diamond makes attempts to visit his children in Kenya and South Africa but has snubbed his child with Hamisa Mobeto.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Singer Vivian goes bald days after disclosing her struggling relationship [Photos]

Singer Vivian goes bald days after disclosing her struggling relationship [Photos]

Jivu Music release their anticapted collabo featuring Blinky Bill

Jivu Music release their anticapted collabo featuring Blinky Bill

Diamond deletes viral video lying to his children

Diamond deletes viral video lying to his children

Evelyn Wanjiru and 8 other artistes to perform during Mashujaa celebrations

Evelyn Wanjiru and 8 other artistes to perform during Mashujaa celebrations

I'm struggling to lose weight - Nadia Mukami says months after giving birth

I'm struggling to lose weight - Nadia Mukami says months after giving birth

Content creator Georgina Njenga addresses separation from Tyler Mbaya

Content creator Georgina Njenga addresses separation from Tyler Mbaya

Willis Raburu showers fiancé with love on her birthday

Willis Raburu showers fiancé with love on her birthday

Mbuzi Gang release video for their song 'Shida' featuring Jose Chameleon [Watch]

Mbuzi Gang release video for their song 'Shida' featuring Jose Chameleon [Watch]

Mama Dangote lectures Diamond after his tough conversation with Tiffah & Nillan

Mama Dangote lectures Diamond after his tough conversation with Tiffah & Nillan

Trending

Singer Vivianne with Hubby Sam West

Vivian confirms separation from husband and manager Sam West

Akothee and her sister Cebbie Nyasego

Akothee addresses frosty relationship with sister after rejecting wedding invite

Sisters, Akothee and Cebbie

Cebbie speaks after her sister Akothee opened up on their strained relationship

Emma Too

Ex-model accuses Trevor Ombija of lying in sound disturbance case [Screenshots]