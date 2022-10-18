Diamond deletes viral video lying to his children

In the video where he is having a comnversation with Zari and their kids Latifah and Nillan, Diamond makes the assurance that he has no other children with other women besides their mother, Zari.

The video however did not sit well with Diamond’s sister, Esma Platnumz and his mother, Mama Dangote who castigated the utterances of the star.

“Why didn’t you mention your look-alike twin who you even share a birthday, what you did was not right,” Mama Dangote said.

Diamond Platnumz, Zari Hassan and their two children Pulse Live Kenya

Esma Platnumz on the other hand bashed her sibling’s sentiments saying he was laying a wrong foundation for his children saying he should instead organize for a meet-up with all his children.

“You have really wronged the children, you should have told them they have another sibling, Tom Kaka so that they build a strong loving relationship from a young age and maybe even get to meet,” Esma said.

Tanzanian socialite Hamisa Mobetto who also has a child with the singer reacted to the video.

Hamisa made a post with a caption that read," Whole time I'm the love of my life. 🤩"

Diamond and his son Naseeb Junior Pulse Live Kenya

Hamisa also said that Zari could be the reason their children have not met noting that her child of Tanasha Donna have met before.

"Tanasha and I are in good terms, we communicate a lot but the one with the problem is our colleague (Zari). She undervalues us, and perhaps that’s the reason she doesn’t want to have all of our children meeting but its okay," Hamisa said.