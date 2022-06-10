Diamond excites fans as he spends quality time with son Naseeb Jnr in Nairobi [Video]

Platnumz used his Instagram page that enjoying a following of over 14.7 million people to share the videos, showing him playing with his son and fans could not help it but gush over the two.

The award-winning singer landed in the country on Wednesday for a private event for his betting company WasafiBet.

The star is in Nairobi at a time his baby mama Tanasha Donna is holidaying in Belgium.

Chibu Dangote landed in Kenya on the same day with his Ugandan baby mama Zari Hassan.

Zari was received at the airport by Kabi and Milly WaJesus among her other hosts. She is in the Kenya for her Annual All White party plus a few business meetings.

Speaking to the press, Zari mentioned that she is in the country for business and will be commissioning a new mansion designed by Fine Urban Construction & Interiors Ltd.

“I’m here to reveal a mansion that has been designed by Fine Urban Construction and Interiors and it’s one of those out of this world houses that you would not expect in East Africa. So I’m here to reveal their work,” Zari remarked.

During the presser, Zari also talked about her experience after featuring in Netflix series –Young, Rich and African.

“Season two is happening and who is coming back I don’t know but it was a good experience. Being one of the biggest Africa shows that made it to trends for 6 weeks,” she said.