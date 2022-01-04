RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diamond gifts his mother Sh5.4 million chain [Screenshot]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Diamond enjoys a very close bond with his mother

Diamond and his mother Sandrah. Mama Dangote’s message to Zari ahead of daughter’s birthday
Diamond and his mother Sandrah. Mama Dangote’s message to Zari ahead of daughter’s birthday

Tanzanian singer and Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB) President Diamond Platnumz has gifted his mother Bi. Sandrah alias Mama Dangote a new chain worth Sh5, 454, 720 ($48, 000).

Recommended articles

A thankful Mama Dangote shared photos of the new chain via her Insta-stories, thanking her son for surprising her with the expensive gift.

“Kuzaa kuzuri. Asante Baba Angu Naseeb Kichwa @diamondPlatnumz $48,000,” shared Mama Dangote.

Diamond gifts his mother Sh5.4 million chain and she is happy [screenshot]
Diamond gifts his mother Sh5.4 million chain and she is happy [screenshot] Diamond gifts his mother Sh5.4 million chain and she is happy [screenshot] Pulse Live Kenya

Chibu Dangote re-posted the post, saluting Mama Dangote for accepting his small token of appreciation.

Diamond enjoys a very close bond with his mother and on many occasions, she is always by his side.

The Jeje hit maker seems to be a man who likes to treat his people right, when it comes to gifts and surprises.

So far, he has gifted more than 10 employees with cars for their outstanding contribution in building his media house (Wasafi Media- TV/Radio).

Also Read: Diamond Platnumz flaunts his new Sh31 million jewelry set [Photos]

Diamond Platnumz
Diamond Platnumz Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

We all can attest that cars are his favorite pick when it comes to gifting people close to him.

Diamonds and Gold

In August 2021, Platnumz was proving to be a big spender after splashing a whooping Sh. 5, 238 595 million ($48,000) on a new pendant bearing his nickname Simba complete with an image depicting the head of a Lion.

Chibu Dangote took to his Instagram page to flaunt the new Gold and Diamonds #HalfManHalfLion pendant.

The Jeje maker went on to warn that artistes should avoid putting on fake Chains because they risk getting cancer.

Diamond Platnumz
Diamond Platnumz Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

Another Set

In November, the singer unleased another set of jewelry worth over Sh30 million.

Diamond flaunted four diamond encrusted bracelets and five rings which spell ‘Simba’ which is his nickname.

“$100K for the fingers… $177K for the Hand 🥶❄️ #SIMBA 🦁” read his IG caption that has over 100,000 likes already.

Diamond Platnumz flaunts his new Sh31 million jewelry set
Diamond Platnumz flaunts his new Sh31 million jewelry set Pulse Live Kenya

In October 2021, he flaunted his new Diamond encrusted Rolex watch worth about Sh.3, 325, 499.

He bought the timepiece during a tour of the United States.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mwalim Churchill reveals unknown details about Akuku Danger's illness

Mwalim Churchill reveals unknown details about Akuku Danger's illness

Otile Brown becomes 1st Kenyan artiste to clock 1 million subscribers

Otile Brown becomes 1st Kenyan artiste to clock 1 million subscribers

Diamond gifts his mother Sh5.4 million chain [Screenshot]

Diamond gifts his mother Sh5.4 million chain [Screenshot]

Eric Omondi speaks after being linked to Bien's stolen items [Video]

Eric Omondi speaks after being linked to Bien's stolen items [Video]

Kanye West spotted on a date with actress Julia Fox

Kanye West spotted on a date with actress Julia Fox

Huddah excited about 1 thing untouched in her Nairobi apartment, 2 years since she left [Photos]

Huddah excited about 1 thing untouched in her Nairobi apartment, 2 years since she left [Photos]

Sauti Sol's Bien loses Porsche Cayenne car keys, phone and other valuables

Sauti Sol's Bien loses Porsche Cayenne car keys, phone and other valuables

Burna Boy quashes beef with Davido

Burna Boy quashes beef with Davido

Konshens, Sauti Sol, & Khaligraph brings Nairobi to a standstill at NRG Wave [Video]

Konshens, Sauti Sol, & Khaligraph brings Nairobi to a standstill at NRG Wave [Video]

Trending

I'm not in the US - Eddie Ndichu's photos explained

#TBT photos of fintech guru Eddie Ndichu enjoying life in the US

Bahati’s baby mama Yvette Obura hospitalized, Diana gives update

Bahati’s baby mama Yvette Obura hospitalized, Diana gives update

Huddah excited about 1 thing untouched in her Nairobi apartment, 2 years since she left [Photos]

Huddah Monroe

Sauti Sol's Bien loses Porsche Cayenne car keys, phone and other valuables

Sauti Sol's Bien loses Porsch Cayenne car keys, phone and other valuables