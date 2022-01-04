Diamond gifts his mother Sh5.4 million chain [Screenshot]

A thankful Mama Dangote shared photos of the new chain via her Insta-stories, thanking her son for surprising her with the expensive gift.

“Kuzaa kuzuri. Asante Baba Angu Naseeb Kichwa @diamondPlatnumz $48,000,” shared Mama Dangote.

Diamond gifts his mother Sh5.4 million chain and she is happy [screenshot] Pulse Live Kenya

Chibu Dangote re-posted the post, saluting Mama Dangote for accepting his small token of appreciation.

Diamond enjoys a very close bond with his mother and on many occasions, she is always by his side.

The Jeje hit maker seems to be a man who likes to treat his people right, when it comes to gifts and surprises.

So far, he has gifted more than 10 employees with cars for their outstanding contribution in building his media house (Wasafi Media- TV/Radio).

Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

We all can attest that cars are his favorite pick when it comes to gifting people close to him.

Diamonds and Gold

In August 2021, Platnumz was proving to be a big spender after splashing a whooping Sh. 5, 238 595 million ($48,000) on a new pendant bearing his nickname Simba complete with an image depicting the head of a Lion.

Chibu Dangote took to his Instagram page to flaunt the new Gold and Diamonds #HalfManHalfLion pendant.

The Jeje maker went on to warn that artistes should avoid putting on fake Chains because they risk getting cancer.

Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

Another Set

In November, the singer unleased another set of jewelry worth over Sh30 million.

Diamond flaunted four diamond encrusted bracelets and five rings which spell ‘Simba’ which is his nickname.

“$100K for the fingers… $177K for the Hand 🥶❄️ #SIMBA 🦁” read his IG caption that has over 100,000 likes already.

Pulse Live Kenya

In October 2021, he flaunted his new Diamond encrusted Rolex watch worth about Sh.3, 325, 499.