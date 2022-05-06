Diamond in trouble with Nigerians for throwing shade at Burna Boy & Wizkid [Screenshot]

The WCB Wasafi President raised eyebrows after insinuating that Wizkid’s career was boosted by Drake while Burna Boy was elevated in the music industry by legendary US star P-Diddy.

In reference to his 2020 success as the first artiste to clock 1 billion views on YouTube in the whole of Sub-Saharan Africa, Chibu Dangote appeared braggish, attracting backlash from Nigerians.

Diamond in trouble with Nigerians for throwing shading Burna Boy and Wizkid [Screenshot] Pulse Live Kenya

“In 2020, he became the first sub-Saharan African artiste with more than 1 billion videos views, leaping ahead of such stars as Davido, Drake-boosted Wizkid, and P-Diddy protégé Burna Boy,” reads part of the Bio that elicited mixed reactions.

The backlash ignited by the singer’s action forced him to make changes to his Apple Music rofile.

“In 2020, he became the first sub-Saharan African artiste with more than 1 billion videos views,” reads the edited version of the Bio.

It's not yet clear if the controversial profile was authored Diamond himself or somebody in his team.

1 Billion Views By Diamond Platnumz

On June 10th, 2020, the Jeje maker became the first artiste in Sub-Saharan Africa to garner over 1 Billion views on his YouTube Channel since it was started in 2011. Now that channel has over 1,795,143,100 views.

Diamond also became the most followed artist on Instagram in the whole of East Africa after clocking 14.6 Million followers.