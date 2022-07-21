Diamond addresses claims of exploiting WCB Wasafi artistes

In a recent interview, Platnumz sought to clarify that WCB Wasafi is a record label that has invested heavily in music business and whoever gets signed under the label has to adhere to the terms and conditions put in place.

He made it clear that he runs the label as a full-fledged business and that’s why everyone who wants to terminate his or her contract must part with a certain amount of money.

Diamond Platnumz, Rayvanny and Harmonize Pulse Live Kenya

The Wasafi Media CEO and founder further stated that he invests a lot in all talents signed under his label and that’s why they blowup within a short period of time.

“We are in music business but at first there were rumours that artistes are being exploited. It even reached to the President but we explained ourselves saying this is business and they understood it from our point of view.

“So you can’t just leave when we have invested millions in your craft. I invest in this people, make ensure they have a name for themselves, plus shows so that we can also make money at the end of the day," Diamond explained.

Adding that; "If I wanted I could have invested that money in something else, but I choose to invest in entertainment. WCB artistes are some of the richest artistes right now because of the investment we put in them,".

The singer mentioned that his label has been nurturing superstars and he is proud what they have achieved under his wings.

Diamond’s explanation come days after his signee Rayvanny parted ways with his management after six years.

“It’s been six years since we started working together. My team, my family WCB Wasafi, love and unity has been very instrumental in the success of our team...Thank so much my family WCB Wasafi and my bother Diamond Platnumz for giving an opportunity so that the world can witness my talent that I was blessed by God to be able to help my family and reach where I’m now with lots of success.

"My Brother Diamond Platnumz, my respect to you will never fade or cease. I value so much your contribution in my life and my God bless you always. And all that you have done to me, May God continue to bless you abundantly. God bless you Simba,”.

The singer mentioned that he was going to concentrate on running his own record label - Next Level Music (NLM) and give other up-and-coming stars a chance to be signed by Diamond.

In 2019, singer Harmonize disclosed that he paid Sh22.4 million (Tsh500 Million) in order to gain exclusive rights to all the music he worked on under WCB Wasafi and exit the label completely.