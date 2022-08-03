RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diamond Platnumz & Amber Ray celebrate new milestone [Photos]

Wasafi Media CEO and singer Diamond Platnumz is the most followed artiste on Instagram in the whole of East Africa after clocking 15 million followers.

A thankful Chibu Dangote, put up an appreciation post, saluting his fans for enabling him reach the new milestone.

“Thank you for 15 million followers on Instagram. Diamond Platnumz is the first person from East Africa with most followers on Instagram at 15,000,000,” read a post from WCB Wasafi.

In this generation Instagram numbers is something to be proud of, as people with huge numbers are used to influence and advertise products by companies.

Advertisers who want their products and services to reach as many people as it is possible, will always approach people with a huge following and that translates into money.

In the past few years, the Bongo flava artiste who prefers calling himself 'Chibu Dangote' has been setting and breaking his own records as far as the music industry in concerned.

Just the other day, he clocked over 6.9 million subscribers on YouTube, becoming the artiste with most subscribers in the whole of Sub-Saharan Africa. So far, he has over 1,899,184,289 views and counting on his channel.

Other the other hand, Kenyan socialite Faith Makau popularly known as Amber Ray is also in a celebratory mood after garnering over 2 million followers on her Instagram page.

“Thank you Fam for 2M followers,” Amber Ray.

At the same time, Ms Ray made it clear that she will never be ashamed of her past, admitting that she has been through a lot.

“One thing I can never be ashamed of is my past ... I agree have done so many terrible mistakes, broken so many rules, disobeyed God in so many ways and asked for forgiveness but I can never limit myself to my past coz that's what made me who I am today.

“I don't know what the future has installed for me but I know the grass is always greener on the other side and am absolutely enjoying this phase and I can't wait to experience growth even more. Thank you my love for being so intentional,” read Amber Ray's note to new boyfriend Kennedy Rapudo.

