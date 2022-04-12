Singer Diamond Platnumz finally introduces his 'new lover' to the world [Photos]

For the past few weeks, Platnumz has been keeping his fans guessing after announcing that he is in love – setting April 11, 2022 as the date the world gets to meet his new sweetheart.

However, on Tuesday night, the WCB President was unveiled as the new Airtel Tanzania brand ambassador – a multi-million deal he says he is in love with.

“Mabibi Na mabwana, kama itawependeza niwapeleke rasmi moja kwa moja nikawatambulishe sehemu ambapo moyo wangu nimeuweka, sehemu ambayo napata faraja, raha, napewa ninachokitaka, burudani, nalala uisingizi mzuri, Mabibi Na Mabwana karibuni Airtel Tanzania,” Platnumz said.

Diamond Platnumz appointed new Airtel Tanzania Brand Ambassador Pulse Live Kenya

In a separate Instagram post, the singer stated that he is happy to join the Airtel family as their new ambassador.

“Am super proud to inform you than I am now Airtel Tanzania Brand Ambassador 🙏. Naam nimezama Kwenye Huba zito na Airtel Tanzania, mtandao wenye kasi ya super 4G, usio suasua, na ulioenea nchi nzima ❤🌹 Airtel Tanzania," reads Diamond Platnumz’s caption on Instagram.

WCB Wasafi added; “Mabibi Na Mabwana tunapenda kuwataarifu rasmi kuwa kuanzia leo. Simba @diamondplatnumz amekuwa ni balozi wa kampuni ya simu ya mkononi Airtel Tanzania. Hamia sasa Airtel supa 4G ukiungana na Simba @diamondplatnumz kufurahia intaneti yenye kasi zaidi, haina kusua sua na iliyoenea nchi nzima,”.

The Wasafi Media CEO was appointed as the new Airtel Tanzania brand ambassador alongside legendary comedian Lucas Mhuvile popularly known as Joti.

Diamond’s deal come days after his mother Bi. Sandrah Kassim popularly known as Mama Dangote announced that her son is in love - it turns out it was all promotion for the new deal.

“Nashindwa kuelezea furaha yangu mwanangu, Naseeb @diamondplatnumz 🦁hapa sasa umepata mwenza, utulie Baba angu Uoe,” Mama Dangote advised.

Diamond enjoys a very close bond with his mother and on many occasions, she is always by his side. For years, it has been reported that Mama Dangote always has a say on all the women her son dates.