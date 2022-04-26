RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diamond breaks silence after his channel got hacked by Bitcoin scammers

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Diamond's channel with over 6 million subscribers has been restored after being hacked again on Tuesday

Diamond Platnumz marks another career milestone
Diamond Platnumz marks another career milestone

WCB Wasafi President Diamond Platnumz has broken his silence hours after his YouTube channel with over 6.6 million subscribers was restored.

Recommended articles

On Monday, the Tanzanian singer had been subjected to a major setback after YouTube Management deactivated his channel for violating their community guidelines.

“Thank you my beloved... my YouTube channel is back, enjoy my brand new video #WONDER,” Diamond wrote.

The YouTube channel got deactivated hours after his team regained its control from Bitcoin scammers who had hacked it.

However, on Tuesday the account was again briefly hacked and its name changed to ARK Invest.

This was the second time Chibu Dangote was being hacked. On Sunday, alleged Bitcoin scammers took control of the channel and even went live promoting their digital currency.

The act of Diamond’s hackers using his account to promote Bitcoin landed him in trouble with YouTube – leading to hours of deactivation.

Screengrab of Diamond Platnumz's channel after it was hacked
Screengrab of Diamond Platnumz's channel after it was hacked Screengrab of Diamond Platnumz's channel after it was hacked Pulse Live Kenya

On Monday, WCB Wasafi’s Head of Digital Kim Kayndo said that they were in talks with YouTube management to sort out all the issues affecting Diamond’s channel.

"Kutokana na channel ya Diamond Platnumz kudukuliwa jumapili iliyopita na wadukuzi kuingia live. Leo imezuiliwa na YouTube kutoka na maudhui yale kuvunja sharia za YouTube. Tumeshafanya mawasiliano ya awali kutatua tatizo hili. Tuendelee kuwa wavumilivu kila kitu kitakuwa sawa.

"(Following the hacking of Diamond Platnumz channel on Sunday, and the hackers going. live. Today, it has been deactivated by YouTube management after the hackers violated YouTube guidelines. We are already in communication with YouTube to resolve the issue. Let’s be patient everything will be okay),” Kim Kayndo reported.

Diamond's YouTube channel with over 6 million deleted, statement issued
Diamond's YouTube channel with over 6 million deleted, statement issued Diamond's YouTube channel with over 6 million deleted, statement issued Pulse Live Kenya

The Wonder hitmaker owns the YouTube channel with the most YouTube subscribers in the whole of Sub-Saharan Africa.

He joined the streaming platform on June 12, 2011 and so far had garnered over 1.6 billion views and counting.

On Sunday, Platnuzm’s channel had been hacked together with that of his signee Mbosso before they were both restored.

“Usiku wa kuamkia leo channel za wasanii wetu Diamond Platnumz na Mbosso zilikuwa hacked na Bitcoin scammers. Tumefanikiwa kuzirudisha salama na poleni kwa wote mliokutana na tatizo hili. Tuendeelea kuwasiliana na YouTube creators kwa msaada Zaidi,” Kim said on Sunday.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Actress Mama Baha welcomes first child into her family [Photo]

Actress Mama Baha welcomes first child into her family [Photo]

Evelyn Wanjiru and hubby welcome a bouncing baby boy [Photo]

Evelyn Wanjiru and hubby welcome a bouncing baby boy [Photo]

Diana Marua's message to Bahati after he cried on camera

Diana Marua's message to Bahati after he cried on camera

Diamond breaks silence after his channel got hacked by Bitcoin scammers

Diamond breaks silence after his channel got hacked by Bitcoin scammers

Diamond's channel with over 6 million subscribers deleted, statement issued

Diamond's channel with over 6 million subscribers deleted, statement issued

Angelique Kidjo makes Burna Boy blush with lavish praises in new video

Angelique Kidjo makes Burna Boy blush with lavish praises in new video

Khaligraph Jones postpones 'Maombi ya Mama' in honour of Kibaki

Khaligraph Jones postpones 'Maombi ya Mama' in honour of Kibaki

I'm in love beyond words - Grace Ekirapa days after welcoming newborn

I'm in love beyond words - Grace Ekirapa days after welcoming newborn

Lulu Hassan treated to a pleasant birthday surprise live on air

Lulu Hassan treated to a pleasant birthday surprise live on air

Trending

Wizkid replies Banky W over wedding absence remarks

Banky W and Wizkid

Jalang'o & wife Amina launch their own restaurant in Nairobi CBD [Video]

Jalang’o & wife Amina launch their own restaurant in Nairobi CBD [Video]

Citizen TV's Joyce Omondi mourns Waihiga's younger sister

Waihiga and Joyce (Instagram)

Joke Silva, Ini Edo, Uche Jombo, others attend Rita Dominic's wedding

A cross section of Nigerian celebrities present at Rita Dominic's wedding in Owerri [SamuelSmith]