Diamond brings Kasarani to standstill with electrifying performance

Diamond performed his popular song Baba Lao, keeping fans on their feet as they sang along to his greatest hit.

The WCB president entertained Azimio supporters for three minutes with his dancers on the stage performing his other hit songs Amaboko and Waah as the Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga joined him on stage.

Diamond performing at Azimio rally Pulse Live Kenya

The Bongo star graced the stage wearing a white vest and jeans and his dancers wore white T-shirts.

Daimond and Raila Odinga on the stage Pulse Live Kenya

The Jeje hitmaker was just in South Africa in the morning for his daughter Latifah Dangote alias Princess Tiffah's 7th birthday before flying to Kenya accompanied by his daughter to the Azimio rally.

According to the sources Diamond Platnumz, has been paid more than Sh5 million for the three-minute performance at Kasarani, in accordance with his rates.

The singer is set to jet back to South Africa for his daughter Princess Tiffah's birthday party.

Singer Diamond and his daugter boarding a plane Pulse Live Kenya

Diamond jets to Nairobi for Azimio rally

The Bongo star through his social media page dropped a hint that he could be performing in Nairobi but didn't reveal much about his much-anticipated performance.

However, according to the sources, the WCB president would be performing live at the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition party rally.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Jeje hitmaker who was just in South Africa for his daughter Latifah Dangote alias Princess Tiffah's 7th birthday was seen boarding his newly acquired jet to Kenya with her daughter.