Diamond brings Kasarani to standstill with electrifying performance

Irene Okere

The Tanzanian star is said to have received millions for the three-minute performance

Bongo star Diamond performing along side Raila Odinga at Kasarani stadium
Bongo star Diamond performing along side Raila Odinga at Kasarani stadium

Award-winning Tanzania star Diamond Platnumz on Saturday brought Kasarani Stadium to a standstill after giving fans at the Azimio rally an electrifying performance.

Diamond performed his popular song Baba Lao, keeping fans on their feet as they sang along to his greatest hit.

The WCB president entertained Azimio supporters for three minutes with his dancers on the stage performing his other hit songs Amaboko and Waah as the Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga joined him on stage.

Diamond performing during the Azimio rally
Diamond performing during the Azimio rally

The Bongo star graced the stage wearing a white vest and jeans and his dancers wore white T-shirts.

Daimond and Raila Odinga on the stage
Daimond and Raila Odinga on the stage

The Jeje hitmaker was just in South Africa in the morning for his daughter Latifah Dangote alias Princess Tiffah's 7th birthday before flying to Kenya accompanied by his daughter to the Azimio rally.

READ: Diamond jets into Nairobi for Azimio rally [Video]

According to the sources Diamond Platnumz, has been paid more than Sh5 million for the three-minute performance at Kasarani, in accordance with his rates.

The singer is set to jet back to South Africa for his daughter Princess Tiffah's birthday party.

Singer Diamond and his daugter boarding a plane
Singer Diamond and his daugter boarding a plane

The Bongo star through his social media page dropped a hint that he could be performing in Nairobi but didn't reveal much about his much-anticipated performance.

However, according to the sources, the WCB president would be performing live at the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition party rally.

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz
Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz

The Jeje hitmaker who was just in South Africa for his daughter Latifah Dangote alias Princess Tiffah's 7th birthday was seen boarding his newly acquired jet to Kenya with her daughter.

"Nairobi in a second… @princess_tiffah 🧡," he posted.

Irene Okere

