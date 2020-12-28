Over the Weekend, WCB President Naseeb Abdul Juma aka Diamond Platnumz brought South Sudan to a standstill with his electrifying performance at the “Together for Peace” Concert.

Platnumz who was the main act at the concert attracted a mammoth crowd, who turned up to vibe with his music as they advocate for peace among themselves.

The Concert was graced the big names in South Sudan led by their President Salva Kiiir Mayardit who also used the concert to preach peace among his people.

Diamond Brings South Sudan to a standstill with his electrifying performance to over 100K people (video)

Talking about his experience in South Sudan, Chibu Dangote said that he was happy with the reception he was accorded, thanking everybody who showed up at the concert that had over 100K people.

“Thank you again the excellence president of South sudan SALVA KIIR MAYARDIT for coming to the event, that means alot to me, to the Sudanes and all the African youth who believe in Music🙏🏼

Trust me! South Sudan is beautiful and Peaceful, there is no War nor food insecure in here.... too Much love and Peace! and people got Money ooh! 🇸🇸 My V.I.P show in JUBA SUDAN Last night.... i can't wait to see my Sudanese at the Main event today🏟....... #SIMBAinSouthSUDAN #DiamondPlatnumzLive #Wasafi 🇸🇸” shared Diamond Platnumz.

The Waah hit-maker kicked off his tour in S.Sudan with a VIP show, where revelers were paying $1000 for a VVIP Table, $300 for a VIP Table and $100 for an ordinary table.

“My SOUTH SUDAN V.I.P show Last night...Song THE ONE... i can’t wait to see my People at together for Peace Concert today and after party at panorama hotel more info @Jubaballersnights belaire south sudan..." wrote Diamond.

One of the show promoters, Bol Kerbino Kuanyin Bol also pointed out that South Sudan Youth are tired of fighting and all they want is peace.

“Basically this show was really good and it seems that the youths are tired of wars. Everyone is at peace to peace with themselves. Though many of them suffered a lot yesterday but God has powers to protect his people. Diamond Platnumz thank you so much for proving to the world 🌎 that South Sudan 🇸🇸 is a peaceful country. And passing this message to the world. Not forgetting K2 Promotions & Events Co.Ltd making “Together for peace” a Historical day. Lastly but not the least I would like to Thank H. E Salva Kiir Mayardit. President of the Republic of South Sudan 🇸🇸 for coming through yesterday. You can’t run the country alone Benydit, it’s our responsibility as South Sudan youths to support peace and to let the world 🌍know that we are at peace with ourselves.. thank you all youths for showing up for peace..” shared Bol Kerbino Kuanyin Bol.

