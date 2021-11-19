RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diamond Platnumz over the moon as he celebrates new milestone

Dennis Milimo

Thank you - Diamond to his fans

Diamond Platnumz
Diamond Platnumz

Naseed Abdul Juma aka Diamond Platnumz is a happy man after his hit song ‘Inama’ featuring Congolese superstar Fally Ipupa clocked over 100 million views on YouTube.

Chibu Dangote took to social media to celebrate the new milestone by sharing a short video from the song, thanking his fans for always supporting his work.

“100 Million, thank you my Beloved...❤ #INAMA ft @fallyipupa01 prod @lizerclassic @nusdervenom 🍿🌍,” shared Diamond Platnumz.

Inama was officially released on June 9, 2019 and so far it has garnered over 100,054,262 views.

Diamond Celebrates new milestone
Diamond Celebrates new milestone

50 Million views

In May 2021, Chibu Dangote was again in a celebratory mood after 12 of his songs garnered over 50 million views on YouTube.

Topping the list is his song ‘Yope Remix’ with singer Innoss’B at 171M views. Coming in a close second is ‘Inama’, a collabo with Fally Ipupa with 100 Million views.

Among the other 12 songs are collaborations with Koffi Olomide, NE-YO, Patoranking and Rayvanny. His collabo with Koffi Olmide has over 91 million views within 11 months.

Back to ‘Yope Remix’, in April, the song became the first song to hit over 150 million views on YouTube in East and Central Africa.

Also Read: Diamond takes action after Harmonize's damning allegations against him [Screenshot]

Diamond Celebrates new milestone
Diamond Celebrates new milestone

1 Billion views

On June 10th, 2020, the Jeje maker achieved another milestone, becoming the first artiste in Sub-Saharan Africa to garner over 1 Billion views on his YouTube Channel since it was started in 2011. Now that channel has over 1,585,277,783 views

Diamond also became the most followed artist on Instagram in the whole of East Africa after clocking 13.6 Million Followers.

The Sikomi hit-maker is one of the big artistes in Africa known for his outstanding and exceptional work that has gained him recognition internationally and everything he touches turns out to be gold.

Dennis Milimo

