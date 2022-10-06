Diamond reveals how much he paid for his royal blue Rolls Royce

The superstar during an interview with Wasafi FM said that the luxurious vehicle is worth a fortune adding that he could not even tell how much the vehicle’s fuel costs.

"In case you don’t know, this car is worth Tsh2.2 Billion, I can't even tell how much it costs to fuel,” the star said.

Diamond acquired the vehicle in 2021 which was delivered to his 'White House' residence in Benzi Beach, Dar es Salaam. The 'Jeje' hit-maker has previously confessed that Rolls Royce is his favorite car and true to his words, he acquired one.

Besides the Rolls Royce, Diamond boasts of very expensive automobiles in his parking lot.

He owns two Cadillac Escalades; the Cadillac Escalade Black Edition (2020) and the Cadillac Escalade Sky Captain Edition (2015), cars whose interior befits that of a private jet.

List of expensive cars owned by Diamond:

The 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan The Cadillac Escalade Black Edition The Cadillac Escalade Sky Captain Edition Toyota Landcruiser V-8 BMW X6 Toyota Landcruiser TX Toyota Landcruiser V-8

List of Multi-million Cars owned by Diamond Platnumz; 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, BMW X6, Cadillac Escalade Black Edition, Cadillac Escalade Sky Captain Edition, Toyota Landcruiser V8 and Toyota Landcruiser TX Pulse Live Kenya

In July 2022, the singer achieved a major milestone as he acquired a private jet which he bought with the aim of easing his movements around the world.