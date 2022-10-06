RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diamond reveals how much he paid for his royal blue Rolls Royce

Amos Robi

The singer revealed the worth of the expensive vehicle while on the set of a music video

Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz shows off cash on the streets of London, UK
Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz shows off cash on the streets of London, UK

Tanzanian superstar Naseeb Juma Abdul Juma known by his stage name Diamond Platnumz has revealed that his Rolls Royce which he bought in 2021 cost him Tshs2.2 Billion equivalent to Sh103,791,510.

Read Also

The superstar during an interview with Wasafi FM said that the luxurious vehicle is worth a fortune adding that he could not even tell how much the vehicle’s fuel costs.

"In case you don’t know, this car is worth Tsh2.2 Billion, I can't even tell how much it costs to fuel,” the star said.

Diamond acquired the vehicle in 2021 which was delivered to his 'White House' residence in Benzi Beach, Dar es Salaam. The 'Jeje' hit-maker has previously confessed that Rolls Royce is his favorite car and true to his words, he acquired one.

Besides the Rolls Royce, Diamond boasts of very expensive automobiles in his parking lot.

He owns two Cadillac Escalades; the Cadillac Escalade Black Edition (2020) and the Cadillac Escalade Sky Captain Edition (2015), cars whose interior befits that of a private jet.

Read: Diamond Platnumz buys brand new Cadillac Escalade 2020 (Video)

List of expensive cars owned by Diamond:

  1. The 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
  2. The Cadillac Escalade Black Edition
  3. The Cadillac Escalade Sky Captain Edition
  4. Toyota Landcruiser V-8
  5. BMW X6
  6. Toyota Landcruiser TX
  7. Toyota Landcruiser V-8
Diamond shows off his expensive car collection
Diamond shows off his expensive car collection List of Multi-million Cars owned by Diamond Platnumz; 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, BMW X6, Cadillac Escalade Black Edition, Cadillac Escalade Sky Captain Edition, Toyota Landcruiser V8 and Toyota Landcruiser TX Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Why Rolls-Royce cars are so expensive

In July 2022, the singer achieved a major milestone as he acquired a private jet which he bought with the aim of easing his movements around the world.

Later in August 2022, the singer also announced having purchased a chopper which was just days after a major show in Kenya.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Vera Sidika drops Part 1 of reverse surgery video [WATCH]

Vera Sidika drops Part 1 of reverse surgery video [WATCH]

Diamond reveals how much he paid for his royal blue Rolls Royce

Diamond reveals how much he paid for his royal blue Rolls Royce

Brown Mauzo finally speaks after wife Vera Sidika removed implants

Brown Mauzo finally speaks after wife Vera Sidika removed implants

'Tazama' - Guardian releases new jam featuring an upcoming artist [Video]

'Tazama' - Guardian releases new jam featuring an upcoming artist [Video]

Eve Mungai fires warning shots after continuous attacks on her brand

Eve Mungai fires warning shots after continuous attacks on her brand

Fans react to socialite Vera Sidika's new look after removing implants [Reactions]

Fans react to socialite Vera Sidika's new look after removing implants [Reactions]

Tekno embarks on 30 days non-smoking challenge in an effort to quit his addiction

Tekno embarks on 30 days non-smoking challenge in an effort to quit his addiction

'Ombi Langu' - Ringtone features Zabron Singers in a new song [Video]

'Ombi Langu' - Ringtone features Zabron Singers in a new song [Video]

Truth about man who claimed being behind Eve Mungai's success [Videos]

Truth about man who claimed being behind Eve Mungai's success [Videos]

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 Countdown!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
October 15, 2022
Pulse Influencer Awards happening today!

Trending

Vera Sidika in a photo posted on October 5, 2022

Don't ruin your life - Vera Sidika unveils new look after removing implants [Photos]

Singer Bahati

Bahati deletes all posts on social media after 2 weeks of silence

Ringtone and Zabron Singers lead vocalists, Japheth and Victoria

'Ombi Langu' - Ringtone features Zabron Singers in a new song [Video]

Vera Sidika

Fans react to socialite Vera Sidika's new look after removing implants [Reactions]