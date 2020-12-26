The list of winners for the 2020 Tanzania Digital Awards is out and WCB President Diamond Platnumz took how three awards after crowned as the; Influencer of the Year, Digital artist of the Year and the People’s Choice Award.
Songstress Nandy was named as the Digital Artist of the Year (Female), while Media personality cum comedian Idris Sultan scooped the Digital Model of the Year Award (Male).
Singer and model Hamisa Mobetto took home the Best Digital Model of the Year Award (Female), at a time Radio Presenter Millard Ayo was named as the Digital Leader of the Year (Male).
Simulizi Na Sauti Founder Fredrick Bundala won the Best Presenter in the Digital Media Award, while the female category was taken by Dinny Nassoro from Dizzim Online.
Here is the List of other winners
Digital Athlete of the Year (Male)
Mbwana Samatta
Best Digital Comedian of the Year (Female)
• Mama Nairo
Digital Artist of the Year (Male)
• Diamond Platnumz
Digital Artist of the Year (Female)
• Nandy
Entertainment Blog of the Year
• Bongo5
Best Digital Model of the Year (Male)
• Idris Sultan
Best Digital Model of the Year (Female)
• Hamisa Mobetto
Best Digital Comedian of the Year (Male)
• Joti
Best Photographer of the Year
• Albert Manifester
Best Content Creator of the Year
• Masoud Kipanya
Influencer of the Year
• Diamond Platnumz
Best Corporate Leader of the Year on Social Media (Female)
• Fatema Dewji
Best Corporate Leader of the Year on Social Media (Male)
• Mohamed Dewji
Best Presenter in Digital Media (Female)
• Dinny Nasoro
Best Presenter in Digital Media (Male)
• Fredrick Bundala
Online Radio of the Year
• Global Radio
Digital Media Leader of the Year (Female)
• Maria Tsehai Sarungi
Digital Media Leader of the Year (Male)
• Millard Ayo
• Muhidin Issa Michuzi (Honorary Award)
Best Media House on Digital
• Mwananchi Communications
Best News Blog
• Millard Ayo
Best Digital TV
• Ayo TV
Peoples Choice Award
• Diamond Platnumz