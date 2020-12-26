The list of winners for the 2020 Tanzania Digital Awards is out and WCB President Diamond Platnumz took how three awards after crowned as the; Influencer of the Year, Digital artist of the Year and the People’s Choice Award.

Songstress Nandy was named as the Digital Artist of the Year (Female), while Media personality cum comedian Idris Sultan scooped the Digital Model of the Year Award (Male).

Singer and model Hamisa Mobetto took home the Best Digital Model of the Year Award (Female), at a time Radio Presenter Millard Ayo was named as the Digital Leader of the Year (Male).

Simulizi Na Sauti Founder Fredrick Bundala won the Best Presenter in the Digital Media Award, while the female category was taken by Dinny Nassoro from Dizzim Online.

Here is the List of other winners

Digital Athlete of the Year (Male)

Mbwana Samatta

Best Digital Comedian of the Year (Female)

• Mama Nairo

Digital Artist of the Year (Male)

• Diamond Platnumz

Digital Artist of the Year (Female)

• Nandy

Entertainment Blog of the Year

• Bongo5

Best Digital Model of the Year (Male)

• Idris Sultan

Best Digital Model of the Year (Female)

• Hamisa Mobetto

Best Digital Comedian of the Year (Male)

• Joti

Best Photographer of the Year

• Albert Manifester

Best Content Creator of the Year

• Masoud Kipanya

Influencer of the Year

• Diamond Platnumz

Best Corporate Leader of the Year on Social Media (Female)

• Fatema Dewji

Best Corporate Leader of the Year on Social Media (Male)

• Mohamed Dewji

Best Presenter in Digital Media (Female)

• Dinny Nasoro

Best Presenter in Digital Media (Male)

• Fredrick Bundala

Online Radio of the Year

• Global Radio

Digital Media Leader of the Year (Female)

• Maria Tsehai Sarungi

Digital Media Leader of the Year (Male)

• Millard Ayo

• Muhidin Issa Michuzi (Honorary Award)

Best Media House on Digital

• Mwananchi Communications

Best News Blog

• Millard Ayo

Best Digital TV

• Ayo TV

Peoples Choice Award

• Diamond Platnumz