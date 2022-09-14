RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diamond Platnumz celebrating new achievement on YouTube

Amos Robi

Diamond is the number one African artist on the platform by number of subscribers

Singer Diamond Platnumz
Singer Diamond Platnumz

Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz has crossed the seven million subscribers mark on YouTube.

Recommended articles

The Bongo Flava artist maintains his position as the number one African artist on the platform by total subscribers.

With the number of views on the YouTube channel almost crossing two billion, Diamond is also the most-watched artist in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Besides YouTube Diamond also enjoys a great following on his social media pages with a followership of 15.2 million on his Instagram while on his Twitter and Facebook he has 1.2 million and 6.8 million followers respectively.

Singer Diamond Platnumz
Singer Diamond Platnumz Singer Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

The singer is now ahead of Nigerian singers Wizkid and Burna Boy who have 2.53 million and 3.13 million subscribers. Diamond is followed by his former signee Rayvanny who has 4.02 million subscribers.

The women are not left behind as Zuchu, Nandy, Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage take control of the platform in the continent.

Yemi Alade boasts of 2.06 million subscribers while Zuchu and Yemi Alade have 2.18 and 1.13 million subscribers. Singer Nandy also joins the list with 1.09 million subscribers.

In 2021 the singer surpassed Nandy after hitting 1 million subscribers on YouTube to become the first female artiste in Africa to achieve such a milestone within 11 months.

READ: Singer Diamond Platnumz reveals the amount Zuchu will pay to terminate contract

A recent release by Forbes Africa also placed the artists among the top artists in the continent.

According to the Magazine these musicians have successfully told the African experience using everything from Amapiano to Afrobeats, drawing attention from listeners throughout the globe and causing them to sit up straight for African music.

Their professional accomplishments have not only brought them accolades and fame on a global scale but also increased the value of their possessions.

READ: Tanzanian singer Barnaba Classic releases 1st ever collabo with Diamond Platnumz [WATCH]

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ommy Dimpoz discusses strained relationship with his father in candid video

Ommy Dimpoz discusses strained relationship with his father in candid video

Samidoh responds after fan questioned how he got invited to State House party

Samidoh responds after fan questioned how he got invited to State House party

Diamond Platnumz celebrating new achievement on YouTube

Diamond Platnumz celebrating new achievement on YouTube

Huddah comments on guests' outfits at Ruto's inauguration

Huddah comments on guests' outfits at Ruto's inauguration

Surprise! Nadia Mukami and Arrow Boy receive surprise gifts and guests

Surprise! Nadia Mukami and Arrow Boy receive surprise gifts and guests

Power couple Nameless and Wahu celebrate Wedding anniversary

Power couple Nameless and Wahu celebrate Wedding anniversary

'My all!' – Anita Nderu celebrates her husband on their first wedding anniversary

'My all!' – Anita Nderu celebrates her husband on their first wedding anniversary

Fancy fingers as Gov Sakaja wows congregants with his guitar mastery

Fancy fingers as Gov Sakaja wows congregants with his guitar mastery

'Can't take it anymore!' Why Diana Marua is taking music break

'Can't take it anymore!' Why Diana Marua is taking music break

Trending

President Yoweri Museveni and Diamond Platinumz

Diamond Platinumz records song for President Museveni

Kikuyu singer DJ Fatxo to release another banger after commanding the airwaves with ‘Ndi Mang’a’

DJ Fatxo sanitizes Sabina Chege after claims she bought his German ride

Emmy Kosgei and her dad

Emmy Kosgei elated after father was nominated for National Assembly

Diana Marua moved to tears during baby shower

Diana Marua opens up on condition she struggles with before childbirth in surprise baby shower