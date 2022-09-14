Diamond Platnumz celebrating new achievement on YouTube

The Bongo Flava artist maintains his position as the number one African artist on the platform by total subscribers.

With the number of views on the YouTube channel almost crossing two billion, Diamond is also the most-watched artist in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Besides YouTube Diamond also enjoys a great following on his social media pages with a followership of 15.2 million on his Instagram while on his Twitter and Facebook he has 1.2 million and 6.8 million followers respectively.

Singer Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

The singer is now ahead of Nigerian singers Wizkid and Burna Boy who have 2.53 million and 3.13 million subscribers. Diamond is followed by his former signee Rayvanny who has 4.02 million subscribers.

The women are not left behind as Zuchu, Nandy, Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage take control of the platform in the continent.

Yemi Alade boasts of 2.06 million subscribers while Zuchu and Yemi Alade have 2.18 and 1.13 million subscribers. Singer Nandy also joins the list with 1.09 million subscribers.

In 2021 the singer surpassed Nandy after hitting 1 million subscribers on YouTube to become the first female artiste in Africa to achieve such a milestone within 11 months.

A recent release by Forbes Africa also placed the artists among the top artists in the continent.

According to the Magazine these musicians have successfully told the African experience using everything from Amapiano to Afrobeats, drawing attention from listeners throughout the globe and causing them to sit up straight for African music.